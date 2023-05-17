Linguation Translation Services

MUNICH, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Linguation is an upcoming online translation agency founded in early 2019 bringing a breath of fresh air to the translation industry. The combination of our technocentric service and our friendly personalized approach to customer care delivers high translation quality and optimizes customer satisfaction at competitive prices.

We are based in Munich, Germany, but as you might expect with the nature of our business, we work with team of international translators and have satisfied business and personal customers throughout the world to provide human translation. As an internet-based translation agency, our online service is easily accessible to everyone, wherever the location. What’s more, our 24/7 professional translation service fits in with your office hours, whatever the time zone.

Moreover, thanks to our innovative and secure online system, we are able to provide quick and reliable translation services at affordable prices in a vast range of language combinations and in numerous specialist areas.