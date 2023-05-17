Kollmorgen introduces the AKMA servo motor to meet the demands of medium- to heavy-washdown applications

RADFORD, VA, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Company extends its highly regarded AKM™ servo motor portfolio with a new high performance servo motor that delivers durability, cleanability and versatility

Kollmorgen, a global leader in high-performance motion control systems, today announced the launch of its AKMA servo motor built specifically for durability, cleanability, and versatility. The motor employs a hardened anodized aluminum surface to offer machine designers a cost-effective hygienic option to stainless steel in medium- to heavy-washdown applications.

The lightweight design of the AKMA motor makes it easy to install and maintain, and its high torque density offers machine builders more performance in a smaller footprint. The motor is ideally suited for precision motion applications in food & beverage processing, and in pharmaceutical & medical packaging operations. The AKMA’s IP69k rating enables it to deliver high performance even in wet and rugged environments, supporting critical applications like tracking and positioning for antenna pedestal systems.

An anodized aluminum surface offers strong resistance to chemicals across a wide pH range. Since the motor’s smoother and hardened surface is more scratch resistant and will not flake like a painted motor, it can be used above the food line. The AKMA’s stainless steel shaft meets functional safety requirements, while its “one-piece” rounded housing structure eliminates the need for a seal between the flange and housing to prevent puddling and water ingress. The AKMA motor also features a vented design to equalize pressure inside and outside for increased OEE and motor durability.

“We are excited to offer the AKMA servo motors to engineers searching for an affordable motor choice in wash-down environments where stainless steel surfaces are not necessarily required,” said Ross McMillan, Vice President of Engineering at Kollmorgen. “Now, it’s possible to balance performance with value and avoid overspending for a surface quality you may not need.”

For more information, visit https://www.kollmorgen.com/en-us/products/motors/servo/akma

About Kollmorgen

Kollmorgen, a Regal Rexnord brand, has more than 100 years of motion experience, proven in the industry’s highest-performing, most reliable motors, drives, linear actuators, AGV (Automated Guided Vehicle) control solutions, and automation control platforms. We deliver breakthrough solutions that combine exceptional performance, reliability and ease of use, giving machine builders an irrefutable marketplace advantage.

North America

203A West Rock Road

Radford, VA 24141

United States

MECIMORE Linda

Phone : 540-633-3688

Fax : –

linda.mecimore@regalrexnord.com

