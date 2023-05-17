Funambulist Gaming is Changing the Convenience Store for the Better

Omaha, Nebraska, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Funambulist Gaming, a leader in the gaming equipment industry, announces the launch of its new, exhilarating skill-based games and technologically-advanced gaming equipment machines for stores and small businesses. It is the biggest leap in the industry, bringing next-gen technological innovation in gaming equipment to the Nebraska market.

The new games come with award-winning graphics and stimulating gameplay that no other games offer. The gaming equipment comes in different sizes, including double, vertical, and single screens. It is an excellent opportunity for convenience stores and small business owners looking for an intriguing, additional source of income to increase their revenue.

The craze for skill based games is increasing worldwide at a fast pace. Businesses can use this opportunity to boost their earnings by attracting gamers or people looking for fun to their setup. The important thing is to partner with a reliable company that delivers complete support for installing these machines in the existing venture, and Funambulist Gaming is one such trusted name.

According to the company’s CEO, “We have introduced these new gaming machines to businesses across Nebraska looking to earn additional revenue. Our skill game machines are installed in your preferred location, and you earn passive income every time someone plays a game.”

The Director of the company quotes his words as “We have been into this business for years, and it is a trusted name as a skill game distributor in Nebraska. We provide free installation of our game machines to businesses and offer them with technical and customer support needed to run the business smoothly. We must deliver our partners with the best-performing cash equipment.”

He added, “Our parent company, Winner’s Marketing, Inc., is continuously conducting detailed market research and collecting real-world performance metrics over the years. Our cash devices are based on this market research and incorporate exceptional features which other gaming equipment fail to deliver. We aim to offer complete support to our partners to let them stand out from the crowd and gain higher earnings within their existing setup.”

Considering the newly launched gaming equipment, businesses have various options.

Double Screen Game Suites – These are 71/2 feet tall double-screen gaming cabinets featuring a 43″ 1080P high-resolution monitor above a 24″ 1080p Projected Capacitive Touch gameplay monitor with five new and unique nudge games.

gaming cabinets Vertical Screen Game Suites – This gaming device comes with a 43″ vertical screen with game suites of exhilarating playing options like Fortune God and Safari King.

Single Screen Game Suites – These gaming cabinets have 23″ screens packed with unique games to delight all players, such as Lucky Duck and Shamrock Fortune.

Every skill-based gaming device offered by Funambulist Gaming is a premium-grade product engineered using industry-standard components. These machines are backed by advanced security software, ensuring the absolute safety of gamers.

Each cabinet is outfitted with field-tested, reliable components that can withstand daily, heavy-volume play. The company consistently delivers high-quality and reliable machines and quick responses to service requests, knowledgeable staff, and tech support seven days a week.

As a business partner, the company offers the best performing approved cash devices in Nebraska along with additional benefits, such as state and local applications, professional installation, fees & record keeping, equipment & customer service training, service & maintenance, cash device monitoring and optimization, and technical support.

It is one of the eight skill game vendors authorized by the Nebraska Department of Revenue; it offers the highest grade of service and support. It is a Licensed Distributor of Cash Devices in Nebraska and provides the highest level of customer support every step of the way.

About Funambulist Gaming

Funambulist Gaming is a skill game cash device distribution company offering gaming equipment and new skill-based games in Nebraska. It is a cash device distribution company that partners with Nebraska-based businesses and helps them earn more revenue through gaming devices.

Their skill game machines are legal devices according to the enacted law in 2020. The company pays all the fees and handles all the required applications on our devices. When gamers play games on this machine and win, the money left after paying the winners is split between Funambulist and its partners.

The company is known for its reliable and transparent solutions and offers the same digital tools to calculate the net weekly revenue. Their expert team offers, installs, and provides maintenance and repairs to all cash devices at the preferred location. Funambulist Gaming is a reliable resource to turn to when you are searching for skill-based games gaming machines for my business in Nebraska.

Contact Funambulist Gaming

Tel: 800-418-6915

Email: info@funambulistgaming.com