Mega Soccer Retailer Partners with Girls Soccer Network on Mentorship Program

LOS ANGELES, California, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Online soccer super-store SOCCER.COM will sponsor Soccerista United for its summer session. The program pairs college athletes with girls in the Girls Soccer Network community to become mentors. In addition to fanning it out to their partner clubs and leagues, they will buy 20 program packages, one for each program mentor and provide t-shirts for the girls.

This sponsorship will introduce Soccerista United to various clubs around the country and connect the players with college mentors in close proximity to the colleges the mentors attend. The idea behind this is that mentees will be able to attend their mentor’s games and build a close relationship with them. The program is expanding this year by launching its first camp this summer, coached by UC Irvine’s Scott Juniper and assisted by the college mentors in the area involved in the program.

“We’re excited to partner and support Girls Soccer Network in their unique and inspiring program, Soccerista United. The program exemplifies the values and mission that SOCCER.COM has at its core; to deliver quality soccer products to girls at every level of the game,” a SOCCER.COM spokesperson said.

Soccerista United allows girls to grow their game by being mentored by elite college athletes from across the country. The college mentors lead group and individual meetings about various topics. The topic for June is “Confidence on the Field,” and July’s is “How to Prepare for Club Soccer Tryouts/College ID Camps.”

“There is so much in youth soccer to navigate and more and more girls want to play at the college level, so this seemed like a perfect opportunity to serve our community and grow our experiential offerings,” said Jen Gruskoff, the co-founder of the bustling media platform.

For more information about Soccerista United and how the program fosters growth for youth and college athletes, visit here.

ABOUT Girls Soccer Network

Girls Soccer Network provides a platform for girls and women to share their experiences, stories, and love for the game while also providing resources and opportunities to help them achieve their soccer goals. The organization offers a digital platform that provides access to training tools, expert advice, current news and events, and a supportive community of like-minded players.

ABOUT SOCCER.COM

SOCCER.COM is a leading online soccer equipment, apparel, and accessories retailer. With a commitment to providing the best selection of high-quality soccer products, SOCCER.COM has become a go-to destination for players, coaches, and fans alike. Founded in 1984, the company has grown from a local retail store in North Carolina to a global e-commerce platform serving customers across the globe.