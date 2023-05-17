HWS Center Launches TMS Therapy, Bringing Cutting-EDGE Mental Health Treatment to New Jersey

Fort Lee, NJ, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — HWS, a leading mental health clinic, has announced the launch of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy in New Jersey. This non-invasive therapy has been proven effective in treating depression and other mental health disorders.

TMS Therapy uses magnetic pulses to stimulate nerve cells in the brain, which can help regulate mood and reduce symptoms of depression. It is an FDA-approved treatment that is safe, effective.

HWS has invested in the latest TMS technology and has trained and licensed clinicians to administer the therapy. They offer a comprehensive TMS treatment plan that includes personalized consultations, treatment sessions, and follow-up care.

“TMS Therapy has been a game-changer for many of our patients,” said Dr. Yuli Fradkin, a licensed psychiatrist at HWS. “We are thrilled to offer this innovative therapy to our patients in New Jersey and help them achieve long-term mental wellness.”

Depression affects more than 16 million Americans, and many do not respond to traditional treatments such as medication and therapy. TMS Therapy offers an alternative for those who have not had success with other treatments.

HWS is now accepting new patients for TMS Therapy in New Jersey. For more information, please visit their website https://hwscenter.com/ or call their office +1 201-500-9728 to schedule a consultation.

About HWS Center

HWS Center, located in New Jersey, is a leading healthcare facility dedicated to providing innovative and transformative treatments for mental health conditions and neurological disorders.

Contact:

Name: Yuli Fradkin

Organization: HWS Center

Phone: 201-500-9728

Email: info@hwscenter.com