Enveu and JW Player Announce Strategic Partnership to Scale End-to-End Video Streaming Solutions

This partnership accelerates best-in-class VOD and live streaming experiences to any device

NEW YORK, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Today, Enveu, a global provider of specialized OTT solutions and Experience Cloud and JW Player (JWP), the leading video platform for broadcasters, publishers, and other video-driven businesses, announced a strategic partnership. This partnership brings Enveu’s OTT expertise together with JWP’s broadcasting video solution to deliver best-in-class VOD and live streaming experiences to any device.

The partnership with JWP enables Enveu to strengthen its video delivery across web, mobile, and OTT platforms and assist customers to scale their video distribution and maximize their video revenue. JWP complements Enveu’s offering with market-leading, scalable online video streaming platform.

About this partnership, Shalabh Agarwal (Enveu’s Co-founder & CEO) commented:“Partnering with JW player is a crucial step in evolving Enveu’s capabilities for delivering high-quality video streaming services and gaining a competitive edge. JW Player’s expertise in video platform innovation will accelerate our product offerings, OTT Solutions & Services, and provide a unique value proposition for all of Enveu’s clients. As we embark on this new journey, our commitment to existing broadcast customers and future projects is going to be more robust and value-driven. Looking forward to unlocking the benefits that this partnership will deliver to us.”

Comment from JW Player-

“Christopher Cunnigham, VP Global Partnerships, added “JW Player is delighted to partner with Enveu and looks forward to working together and providing a jointly integrated and affordable solution for use by content owners around the world to accelerate their streaming video businesses.”

About Enveu:

Enveu provides end-to-end OTT technology solutions to build, launch, manage and grow a video streaming business across 12+ platforms. Their premier SaaS platform – the Experience Cloud helps Media Publishers, Content Creators & Digital businesses globally to manage their content in one central location, create intuitive OTT apps across multiple devices, engage with users on a personal level and monetise content on various models. In contrast to its competitors from the Americas & Europe, Enveu offers a unique, less-code environment with minimal CAPEX and helps Brands go LIVE within weeks!

About JW Player

With over 40,000 broadcasters, publishers, and other video-driven brands, JWP has built the SaaS video platform of choice for companies whose business relies on video. JWP provides these companies with an easy way to accelerate and scale their video strategy and is the only video platform a company will ever need to stream video, engage audiences on any screen, and monetize content.

Founded in 2004, today, JWP is one of the fastest growing SaaS companies in the world with a vision to power video-driven businesses so they thrive in the digital video economy. JWP customers generate 8 billion video impressions/month and 5 billion minutes of video watched/month. JWP is headquartered in New York with offices in London, Eindhoven, Singapore, and Skopje.