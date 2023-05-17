Renowned Video Podcast by Future Electronics To Return for Third Season

Montreal, Canada, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — The renowned video podcast The Current by Future Electronics will return for a third season on all major podcast platforms as well as YouTube.

Featured in Business Insider, The Current is an application technology podcast that has gained the audience trust and loyalty over the first two seasons thanks to its engaging talks with industry-leading engineers on trending topics around the semiconductor industry.

Each episode unpacks new, fast-growing, and exciting technologies, applications, and design techniques in entertaining discussions with renowned experts.

The host is Todd Baker, corporate vice-president of Engineering at Future Electronics, known across the industry for his experience of over 20 years in the semiconductor field, and his ability to digest and communicate the more complex topics and trends.

Listen to all episodes and stay up to date with the latest news to spearhead the industry with Future Electronics. Find all you need here: www.FutureElectronics.com/blog/the-current-vodcast.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 45 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

