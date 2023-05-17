Contrast Media Injectors Market Major Competitor and Strategies, Regional Outlook 2030

Contrast Media Injectors Market Growth & Trends

The global contrast media injectors market is expected to reach USD 1.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow because of the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, along with the increasing usage of consumables for several diagnostic procedures, which are supporting the market growth of contrast media injectors.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global contrast media injectors market based on the product (Injector Systems, Consumables), type (Single Head Injectors, Dual-Head Injectors, Syringe less Injectors), application (Radiology, Interventional Cardiology, Interventional Radiology), end use (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the market and accounted for over 38.75% share of global revenue in 2021.

The presence of well-established healthcare facilities and easy availability of advanced technologies as well as high demand for diagnostic procedures in this region is expected to increase the number of inpatient examinations which is expected to boost the market growth. Additionally, countries such as the U.S. and Canada have seen an increase in hospital admissions in recent years, as a result of the high occurrence of chronic medical diseases & fatal injuries. Chronic disease, for instance, is the leading cause of disability and mortality, according to CDC. In the U.S., four out of ten adults have two or more chronic diseases, and six out of ten adults have a chronic disease. In addition, the Canadian Institute of Health (CIH) reported that over 17,655 persons were hospitalized in 2016 and 2017 owing to sports-related injuries.

Asia Pacific contrast media injectors market is likely to grow at a 5.41% rate.

Japan, China, and India are the major contributors to Asia Pacific’s contrast media injectors market. Rapidly developing economies, growing awareness about healthcare, and an aging population are among the key factors boosting the market in this region. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as neurological disorders, and the increasing geriatric population are the factors expected to boost the demand for contrast media injectors. Moreover, neurological diseases are strongly associated with aging and mostly begin in people aged 60 years and older. Thus, there is a high demand for advanced surgical treatment solutions for these diseases, which is expected to propel the demand for advanced contrast media injectors.

Key Companies

The key players in the global contrast media injectors market include – Bracco Group; Guerbet Group; Medtron AG; Bayer HealthCare LLC; Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG; Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.; GE Healthcare; VIVID IMAGING; Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd.; and APOLLO RT Co. Ltd.

The key players provide a broad range of advanced devices through their strong distribution and supply channels worldwide. In addition, leading players are involved in mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic collaborations, and regional expansions to gain the maximum revenue share in the sector. Mergers & acquisitions help companies to expand their businesses and regional presence.

Market Share Insights

December 2021: Guerbet and Bracco Imaging announced the signing of a global agreement for Gadopiclenol, a next-generation MRI contrast agent.

Guerbet and Bracco Imaging announced the signing of a global agreement for Gadopiclenol, a next-generation MRI contrast agent. December 2021: To address the needs of hospitals and imaging networks, Qaelum NV has established a strategic agreement with Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG in Ulm to combine their sophisticated Contrast Management technology with Ulrich medical’s contrast media injectors.

