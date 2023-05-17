In Vitro Fertilization Market Status and Future Forecasts to 2030

In Vitro Fertilization Market Growth & Trends

The global in vitro fertilization market size is expected to reach USD 37.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.72% from 2023 to 2030. The market is driven by the continuous efforts of the market players, government initiatives to make available better reimbursement policies, and an increase in the incidence of infertility due to lifestyle changes. The expansion of fertility procedures such as ICSI for treating infertility is expected to positively impact market growth in the near future.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global In Vitro Fertilization Market

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global in vitro fertilization market based on instrument (Disposable Devices, Culture Media, Capital Equipment), procedure type (Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor, Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Non-donor), end-use (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals & Other Setting).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe dominated the in vitro fertilization market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 36.98% in 2022.

Factors, such as rising medical tourism and legal revisions related to IVF techniques, will propel the regional market growth during the forecast years. An increasing number of people from the U.S. are traveling to the Czech Republic to avail of IVF treatments at lower costs. As per an ESHRE fact sheet, in January 2017, some reimbursement is available for ART in almost all EU member states (except Lithuania and Ireland). In Asia Pacific, the market for IVF is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.29% from 2023 to 2030.

The demand for IVF treatment is expected to boom in the Asia Pacific region.

The demand for IVF treatment is expected to boom in the Asia Pacific region due to fertility tourism, increasing foreign investment to penetrate economically developing countries, and the changing regulatory landscape. Incidence of infertility has increased due to changes in lifestyles, such as the increased prevalence of obesity and stress, lack of exercise, improper eating habits, lack of nutrition, and rise in pollution, as well as due to prevalence of medical conditions such as diabetes.

North America is also expected to witness increasing demand for fertility treatment in the coming years.

Standardization of procedures through automation, regulatory reforms, government funding for egg/sperm storage, and the introduction of more IVF treatments by industry players are among the major factors contributing to the growth of the IVF market in North America.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Cholecystectomy Devices Market -The global cholecystectomy devices market size was estimated at USD 41.34 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.85% during the forecast period.

-The global cholecystectomy devices market size was estimated at USD 41.34 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.85% during the forecast period. eHealth Devices Market – The global eHealth devices market size was valued at USD 15.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Key Companies

The key players in the global in vitro fertilization market include – OvaScience; EMD Serono Inc.; Vitrolife AB; Irvine Scientific; Cook Medical Inc.; Cooper Surgical Inc.; Genea Biomedx; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Progyny, Inc.; and Boston IVF.

Geographical expansions, mergers, product innovations, and commercialization are the key strategies adopted by the market players.

Market Share Insights

July 2019: Vitrolife and Prime Tech entered into a collaboration agreement to design and market the Piezo technique for better Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) procedure in human IVF globally except for Thailand, Japan, and Malaysia.

Order a free sample PDF of the In Vitro Fertilization Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.