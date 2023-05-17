Microscope Market Major impacting factors Analysis Report By 2030

Microscope Market Growth & Trends

The global microscope market size is expected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.98% over the forecast period. High demand from the healthcare sector and the rapidly growing semiconductor industry are among the key factors boosting the market growth. The establishment of microscopy to promote research activities is also contributing to the product demand. One of the most important applications of microscopes is in surgical interventions. Magnified imaging systems are in high demand for cancer and neuroscience surgical procedures to improve procedural success. Major market players are focusing on developing dedicated microsurgery offerings, such as the spine, cranial, and other multi-disciplinary surgeries.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global microscope market based on product (Optical Microscopes, Electron Microscopes, Scanning Probe Microscopes, Other Microscopes), application (Material Science, Nanotechnology, Life Science, Semiconductors, Other Applications), component (Microscopes, Accessories, Software), end user (Industries, Academic & Research Institutes, Other End Users Microscopes).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific dominated the market and captured the largest revenue share of more than 36.68% in 2022 and is expected to register the fastest market growth with a CAGR of 9.16% during the forecast period. The presence of leading manufacturers in countries, such as Japan, coupled with a thriving number of local manufacturers in countries, such as China and India, are the factors spurring the growth of the region. The constantly increasing number of healthcare facilities, rising demand for diagnostic centers, and growing R&D projects are anticipated to support the regional market growth over the forecast period.

The presence of a large number of academic institutes, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and R&D institutes are primarily driving the growth of the market. In addition, a significant number of market players are based in the U.S. Therefore, revenue generated by these players is contributing to the growth of the market in North America.

Latin America has been attracting the attention of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for their clinical trial projects in the region on account of the presence of a less stringent regulatory framework, the easy availability of a patient pool, and the presence of advanced research infrastructure. The governments of several countries in the region have simplified the approval processes for conducting clinical trials, foreseeing the advantages of competitive clinical trials. As a result, higher demand for microscopes was observed in the region.

Key Companies

The key players in the global microscope market include – Olympus Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., JEOL Ltd., Carl Zeiss, and Leica Microsystems.

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of many local players competing with international players. Major players implement the strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, and liaisons, to expand their market share. Companies are also focused on the research and development of new products to remain competitive in the sector.

