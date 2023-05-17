Portable Toilet Rental Market Size Worth $34.86 Billion by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 17, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Portable Toilet Rental Industry Overview

The global portable toilet rental market size is expected to reach USD 34.86 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing infrastructural development, particularly in the regions like Asia Pacific, is expanding the scope of the market. The construction of an 850km-long-road in Indonesia including new sections of the Trans-Sumatran highway, and major road and rail projects underway in Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney are major contributors to the growth of the market.

Robust growth in the hospitality and events sector has resulted in continued traction in the event planning segment, driving the demand for premium and luxury portable sanitation services. For instance, Washington, U.S.-based DA Productions DJ & Lighting offers luxury portable restrooms for event planners and organizers. The DJ and lighting service provider has a strong presence in the entertainment industry and works in collaboration with event and wedding planners to organize outdoor events.

Portable Toilet Rental Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global portable toilet rental market based on product, application, technology, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Standard and Luxury

In terms of revenue, standard portable toilet rental dominated the market with a share of 70.5% in 2021.

The rising awareness of sanitation and hygiene, improving standards of living, and the increasing demand from the rapidly growing construction industry are the major factors driving this segment’s growth.

Luxury portable toilet rental is projected to register a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing number of government regulations regarding the installation of efficient toilets and the rising expenditure on tourism & travel are creating significant growth opportunities for contractors of luxury portable toilets.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Construction, Special Events, Recreational, and Commercial

In terms of revenue, construction application dominated the market with a share of 58.86% in 2021.

The increasing number of residential, hotel and social infrastructural projects will propel the demand for portable toilets in the upcoming years.

Special events portable toilet application is projected to register a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing popularity of public gatherings at outdoor exhibitions, events, and festivals is driving the demand for gravity-based portable toilet rental services among the organizers.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Vacuum Technology, Gravity Based Technology, and Others

In terms of revenue, gravity based technology dominated the market with a share of 45.8% in 2021.

Governments of different countries are implementing various initiatives to reduce open defecation and maintain a hygienic environment, which is projected to increase the spending on gravity-based portable toilets in public places and parks.

Vacuum technology is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. The demand for portable toilets with vacuum technology is driven by the growing consumer awareness of water conservation.

Portable Toilet Rental Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The portable toilet rental market is characterized by the presence of a few established players and new entrants. Many big players are increasing their focus on the growing trend of portable toilet rental. Players in the market are diversifying the service offering in order to maintain market share.

Some prominent players in the global Portable Toilet Rental market include:

Sanitech

Satellite Industries, Inc.

ADCO Group

B&B Portable Toilets

PolyJohn Enterprises Corporation

United Site Services Inc.

Biffs, Inc.

Halco Portables

Handi-Can Portable Toilets

West Coast Disposal Ltd.

