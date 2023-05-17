Medical Foods Market List of Key Emerging Companies, Technology Disruptors, and Innovators

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 17, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Foods Industry Overview

The global medical foods market size is expected to reach USD 33.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases, the rising geriatric population, and the growing burden of malnutrition are the major factors responsible for the substantial growth of the market over the years. For instance, according to a WHO report, about 149 million children under 5 were stunted and 38.9 million were obese or overweight due to undernutrition in 2020. The emerging focus of the policymakers to manage chronic disorders and nutritional deficiency is also anticipated to drive the adoption of medical foods over the years.

The oral route of the administration segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 65.0% in 2022. The major factors contributing to the segment growth include a high preference for oral medical foods owing to the ease of consumption and high commercial viability of products administered orally. In addition, these foods are available in a variety of forms such as pills, powder, puddings, and pre-thickened products, thereby fueling the growth of the segment.

Medical Foods Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical foods market on the basis of route of administration, product, application, sales channel, and region:

Based on the Route of Administration Insights, the market is segmented into Oral and Enteral

The enteral route of the administration segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast years. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular and chronic diseases resulting from several metabolic disorders leads to difficulty in oral food consumption and increases the preference for medical food feeding through enteral mode.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Pills, Powder, Liquid, and Others

The powder segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2022 owing to the high commercial availability of medical foods in the form of powder.

In addition, increasing preference and ease in consumption by the pediatric and geriatric patients suffering from different chronic diseases are fueling the segment growth.

The liquid segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of liquid formulations in the pediatric and geriatric population.

The ease of administration of liquid-based medical foods and the commercial viability of these products will drive the segment.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Chronic Kidney Disease, Minimal Hepatic Encephalopathy, Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea, Pathogen Related Infections, Diabetic Neuropathy, ADHD, Depression, Alzheimer’s Disease, Nutritional Deficiency, Orphan Diseases, Wound Healing, Chronic Diarrhea, Constipation Relief, Protein Booster, Dysphagia, Pain Management, Parkinson’s Disease, Epilepsy, Other Cancer Related Treatments, Severe Protein Allergy, and Other

Chemotherapy-induced diarrhea accounted for the largest revenue share of over 15.0% in 2022.

Diarrheal episodes interfere with the chemotherapy process and dosage pattern. Therefore, the rising need for adopting medical foods in dietary management is expected to boost the segment growth.

Diabetic neuropathy is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of diabetes and a rise in the number of patients that are at risk of developing some level of neuropathy.

Moreover, an increase in the preference to consume medical foods loaded with vitamin B-12, omega 3 fatty acids, and lipoid acid to manage diabetic neuropathy is anticipated to boost the segment growth over the coming years.

Medical Foods Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Increasing demand for medical foods by patients and healthcare professionals and the growing market consolidation activities by the market players to hold a strong position is resulting in strong competition among the competitors. Several strategies have been adopted by the key players such as high investments in new product development and geographic expansion to increase their revenue share. In addition, the top market players are looking for strategic acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships to expand their product reach and increase revenue share in the global market.

Some prominent players in the global Medical Foods market include:

Nestle

Danone

Abbott

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Fresenius Kabi

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc.

Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Medtrition, Inc.

