Lucintel Forecasts Anionic Surfactant Market to Reach $24.2 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the anionic surfactant market is projected to reach an estimated $24.2 billion by 2028 from $19.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increased consumption in personal care and homecare industries, growing government investment in oil and gas projects, and rising acceptance of greener surfactants.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in anionic surfactant market by product type (linear alkylbenzene sulfonate, lignosulfonate, alcohol ether sulfates/fatty alcohol sulfates, alkyl sulfates/ether sulfates, sarcosinates, alpha olefin sulfonates, phosphate esters, alkyl naphthalene sulfonates, and others), application (personal care, homecare, oil& gas, construction, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/anionic-surfactant-market.aspx

“Linear alkylbenzene sulfonat market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the anionic surfactant market is segmented into linear alkylbenzene sulfonate, lignosulfonate, alcohol ether sulfates/fatty alcohol sulfates, alkyl sulfates/ether sulfates, sarcosinates, alpha olefin sulfonates, phosphate esters, alkyl naphthalene sulfonates, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the linear alkylbenzene sulfonat market is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its lower cost and easy availability.

“Within the anionic surfactant market, the personal care segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the personal care segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it helps in providing antimicrobial, cleansing, foaming, and thickening properties. Surfactant is widely used in cleansers, shower gel, hair products, toothpaste, and makeup products.

“Asia pacific will dominate the anionic surfactant market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to growing demand for personal care and household products and increasing research and development activities in the chemical industry.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/anionic-surfactant-market.aspx

Major players of anionic surfactant market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. BASF SE, The Dow Chemical, Stepan Company, Evonik Industries AG, and Kao Corporation are among the major anionic surfactant providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/anionic-surfactant-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

Metallocene Catalyst Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/metallocene-catalyst-market.aspx

Odor Control Agent Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/odor-control-agent-market.aspx

BOPP Film Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/bopp-film-market.aspx

Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) Films:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/bopet-market.aspx

Fluoropolymer Film Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/fluoropolymer-film-market.aspx

Polyolefin Film Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/polyolefin-film-market.aspx

Personal Care Active Ingredient Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/personal-care-active-ingredient-market.aspx

Titanium Dioxide Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/titanium-dioxide-market.aspx

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/bopa-film-market.aspx

Polypropylene Fiber Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/polypropylene-fiber-market.aspx