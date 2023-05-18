Lucintel Forecasts Semiconductor Bonding Material Market to Reach $0.90 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the semiconductor bonding material market is projected to reach an estimated $0.90 billion by 2028 from $0.61 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising demand for micro-electromechanical systems, growing preference for electric vehicles, and escalating demand for stacked die technology in IoT (internet of things)-based devices.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in semiconductor bonding material market by product type (die bonder, wafer bonder, and flip chip bonder), process type (die to die bonding, die to wafer bonding, and wafer to wafer bonding), bonding technology (die bonding technology and wafer bonding technology), application (RF devices, CMOS image sensors, LED, 3D NAND, and MEMS & sensors), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Wafer bonder market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the semiconductor bonding material market is segmented into die bonder, wafer bonder, and flip chip bonde. Lucintel forecasts that the wafer bonder market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing application in manufacturing ICs, microsystems, nanoelectronics, and other micromechanical systems.

“Within the semiconductor bonding material market, the LED segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the LED segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to expanding usage of semiconductor bonding materials in various applications, such as street lighting, APAC will remain the largest region due to growing production and adoption of electronic products and the presence some of the largest semiconductor companies in countries like China, India, and Vietnam.

Major players of semiconductor bonding material market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. ASM Pacific, BE Semiconductor, Panasonic, Fasford, Shinkawa, and EV Group are among the major semiconductor bonding material providers.

