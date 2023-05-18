Lucintel Forecasts Stem Cell Assay Market to Reach $4.0 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the stem cell assay market is projected to reach an estimated $4.0 billion by 2028 from $1.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing awareness of the therapeutic potency of stem cells, rising acceptance of the current stem cell culture technology, and growing cases of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in stem cell assay market by type (viability or cytotoxicity, isolation and purification, cell identification, and others), cell type (adult, mesenchymal, induced pluripotent, hematopoietic, and others), product & service (instruments, flow cytometers, microelectrode arrays, and others), application (regenerative medicine & therapy development, orthopedic, and others), end use industry (biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and others), and region.

“Viability/cytotoxicity assay market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the stem cell assay market is segmented into viability or cytotoxicity, isolation and purification, cell identification, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the viability/cytotoxicity assay market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing adoption of assays in toxicology and pharmacology application as it helps in determining the number of live and dead cells in a growth medium.

“Within the stem cell assay market, the biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases, an increase in the number of clinical trials, and growing strategic activities along with improvements in healthcare services.

“North America will dominate the stem cell assay market in near future”

North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the presence of well-established research infrastructure and increasing government initiatives for stem cell-based research in the region.

Major players of stem cell assay market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Danaher, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Techne Corporation, Lonza Group, PerkinElmer, Cell Biolabs, and Bio-Rad Laboratories are among the major stem cell assay providers.

