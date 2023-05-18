Workwear Market Top players are Carhartt, Inc., Aramark, Alisco Group, and Alexandra

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 18 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Workwear Industry Overview

The global workwear market size was valued at USD 16,773.3 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. The rising importance of workwear as a reflection of one’s professionalism at the workplace, particularly in the manufacturing and corporate sectors, is expected to remain a prominent factor augmenting the product demand. Furthermore, the increasing occurrence of workplace accidents and fatalities on a global level is expected to promote the adoption of appropriate work apparel and footwear. As per the International Labor Organization (ILO), every year, around 2.3 million people around the world die due to work-related accidents or diseases.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected a majority of the industries including safety & industrial workwear. Governments around the globe enacted rigorous regulations regarding shutting down manufacturing plants, supply chains, retail shops, and several other industries that demand workwear except for essential services. On the other hand, the pandemic has shown a positive impact on the medical & healthcare industry causing an increase in workflow, with a lot of demand generated from biological centers for surgical and medical workwear. With the unprecedented demand for such attires, major Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturers ramped up their production capacity to try and meet the growing demand.

The global market is driven by product innovations backed by the furtherance of technology. Noticing a growing demand for innovative workwear worldwide, prominent market players have been innovating their technologies over the years. For instance, in June 2019, Carhartt, Inc., a U.S.-based apparel manufacturing company, received a patent for its Full Swing technology. This technology helps users improve their mobility as it employs a stretch back layer (concealed). Unlike outerwear garments that traditionally feature outer shells made with one-piece construction, workwear manufactured using Full Swing technology help enhance the range of motion (users) through panels that are hidden in the back that allow stretch, while still maintaining the function or integrity of the gear.

A trend that has been gripping the industry over the years is the rising popularity of wearable technology and smart materials. For instance, in June 2019, Carhartt, Inc., a U.S.-based apparel manufacturing company, received a patent for its Full Swing technology. This technology helps users improve their mobility as it employs a stretch back layer (concealed). Unlike outerwear garments that traditionally feature outer shells made with one-piece construction, workwear manufactured using Full Swing technology help enhance the range of motion (users) through panels that are hidden in the back that allow stretch, while still maintaining the function or integrity of the gear.

Workwear Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global workwear market on the basis of product, demography, application, and region:

Workwear Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Apparel

Footwear

Workwear Demography (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Men

Women

Workwear Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Chemical

Power

Food & Beverage

Biological

Others

Workwear Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

February 2020: Snickers Workwear, one of the U.K.’s leading workwear innovators, launched fully accredited, advanced Protective Wear for heat and flame, electrostatic, mechanical, and chemical risk environments. These newly launched garments are manufactured from tailor-made fabrics designed to respond to risky situations and have added Class 2 and 2 hi-vis work trousers, tops, and sweatshirts to its protective wear garments range.

December 2019: Alexandra, a leading brand in professional healthcare workwear, launched a new range of high-end polyester/cotton garments, paying special attention to both comfort and value. This newly launched healthcare range is comprehensively selected, tested, and manufactured by experts to ensure they meet the latest standards of compliance and performance as mandated in the healthcare industry.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Workwear Industry include

Carhartt, Inc.

Aramark

Alisco Group

Alexandra

A. Lafont SAS

Aditya Birla Group

3M

Ansell ltd

Honeywell International

Kimberly-Clark Corp

