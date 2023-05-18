Canine Orthopedics Market Exclusive Profitable Comprehensive Report By 2030

Canine Orthopedics Market Growth & Trends

The global canine orthopedics market size is anticipated to reach USD 455.2 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030. Some of the drivers attributing to the market growth include rising pet dog ownership, the number of veterinary surgeries across the globe, initiatives by key companies, and orthopedic disorders in pet dogs. In February 2022, the MedTech segment of Vimian Group-Movora acquired IMEX Veterinary, Inc-a veterinary orthopedic implants supplier in the U.S. This complemented the company’s portfolio and enabled Movora to enter a new niche segment within surgical products. Post-acquisition, IMEX became the 4th company in the Movora family of brands that include Veterinary Orthopedic Implants, KYON AG, and BioMedtrix, LLC.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global canine orthopedics market on the basis of application (TPLO, TTA, Joint Replacement, Trauma, Others), product (Implants, Instruments), end-use (Hospitals & Clinics, Others).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the canine orthopedics market and accounted for a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021.

The large share of the market in the region is due to the large canine pet population, adoption of pet insurance, presence of key players, and growing pet health concerns. For example, according to the Banfield Pet Hospital, ligament/tendon conditions, arthritis, degenerative joint disease, and hip/pelvis conditions were the most common orthopedic ailments affecting dogs in 2017. This is estimated to propel segment growth.

In Asia Pacific, the market for canine orthopedics is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of over 9.0% over the next few years.

This is owing to the rising presence of local players, increasing pet dog population, and expenditure on pets. Narang Medical Limited, India, is an ISO, CE, and WHO-GMP certified manufacturer and supplier of canine orthopedic implants and instruments. The company offers its veterinary portfolio to more than 80 countries. Its portfolio includes TPLO plates, locking plates, screws, pins and wires, drill bits and bone taps, and general instruments.

Key Companies

The key players in the global canine orthopedics market include – B. Braun Melsungen AG, Movora, STERIS, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Orthomed (UK) Ltd (Infiniti Medical), Veterinary Instrumentation, Fusion Implants, and Narang Medical Limited.

The market for canine orthopedics is competitive in nature. Market players deploy multiple strategic initiatives that include product development, product launches, distribution partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions.

Market Share Insights

December 2020: N2 UK Ltd. – a manufacturer and supplier of veterinary orthopedic and trauma care products, launched a range of instruments and implants to expand its product lineup.

N2 UK Ltd. – a manufacturer and supplier of veterinary orthopedic and trauma care products, launched a range of instruments and implants to expand its product lineup. June 2019: Kyon AG was acquired by Fidelio Capital, and it later became a part of Movora Company, established by Fidelio. Kyon AG specializes in veterinary orthopedic implants, instruments, and services.

