Surgical Microscopes Market Global, Regional and Country Level Analysis Report 2030

Surgical Microscopes Market Growth & Trends

The global surgical microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.35% from 2023 to 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. With the advent of surgical microscopes, it became easier for surgeons to perform such procedures more accurately in less time. In addition, the introduction of technologically advanced products is driving the demand for surgical microscopes as they are more precise, offer better illumination sources, and provide options for customization and technology integration based on the complexity of the procedures.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical microscopes market based on type (On Casters, Wall Mounted, Tabletop, Ceiling Mounted), application (Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery, ENT Surgery, Dentistry, Gynecology, Urology, Ophthalmology, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries, Other Surgeries), end-use (Hospital, Physician Clinics and Other Settings).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the global market with a market share of 39.41% in 2022.

The high share is attributed to the presence of a supportive reimbursement framework for medical treatments and sophisticated healthcare facilities that are equipped with highly advanced tools and skilled neurosurgeons & cosmetic surgeons. Moreover, the prevalence of ophthalmic and neurologic disorders in this region is substantially higher, which is facilitating the regional market growth. Companies in the region are launching innovative products, which is also expected to augment the market growth in North America. For instance, in April 2019, Med X Change launched 4Klear “Lite” camera-only version.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.26% from 2023 to 2030.

Rising cases of ophthalmic disorders, growing medical tourism, and an increasing number of surgeries performed in inpatient and outpatient settings are among the major factors driving the market in the region. In addition, favorable government policies to improve the healthcare system and rapid economic development in many countries of the region are anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies

The key players in the global surgical microscopes market include – Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Olympus Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Alcon, Inc., Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Seiler Instrument, Inc., Haag-Streit Surgical Gmbh, ARI Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Synaptive Medical, Chammed Co, Ltd.

New product launches, collaboration with hospitals and surgical centers for product installation, and mergers and acquisitions for product portfolio expansion are some of the strategies being adopted by key players in the market.

Market Share Insights

March 2020: Carl Zeiss acquired Saxonia Systems AG, a customized software solution provider. The acquired company now operates as Carl Zeiss Digital Innovation, offering customized software solutions to the customers.

