Medication Management System Market is driven by the Rising Number of Prescriptions Around the Globe

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 19 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Medication Management System Industry Overview

The global medication management system market size was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2030. Growth can be attributed to a rise in investment by hospitals to improve workflow, rapid advancement in medical technology, and an increase in focus on reducing medication errors. Additionally, the global adoption of IT in the healthcare sector is a factor that will fuel market growth over the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the market. The present pandemic is putting a significant burden on healthcare institutions all across the world. To control the spread of the infection, social distance and lockdowns were employed. Patients with chronic diseases unable to access healthcare facilities for routine treatment and medication administration suffered. Retail pharmacy stores provided these patients with convenient and rapid access. During this pandemic, the involvement of community pharmacists at these centers in managing chronic health issues and promoting drug adherence was critical in reducing the load on overburdened health systems throughout the world.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Medication Management System Market

The increased demand to decrease medication errors and the rising number of prescriptions around the globe are driving the medication management system industry. The medication management system market is expected to grow due to rising IT adoption in the healthcare sector, increased adoption of automated workflow management solutions due to increased workload on pharmacists, and increased investment by hospitals in order to purchase new software for efficient management of healthcare processes.

Medication management services are provided under healthcare reforms, and these management systems have a high adoption rate because they are recognized to reduce medication errors and healthcare expenditures. Additionally, significant player mergers and acquisitions, an aging population, high rates of chronic illness, and rising healthcare spending all benefit the medication management system industry. Furthermore, in the foreseeable future, the market potential in emerging nations and a growing emphasis on value-based medicine provide lucrative prospects for market players.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Healthcare IT Industry Related Reports

Laboratory Information Management System Market – The global laboratory information management system market size was valued at USD 2.07 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Clinical Trials Management System Market – The global clinical trials management system market size was valued at USD 1.66 billion in 2022 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Medication Management System Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medication management market on the basis of software, service, mode of delivery, end use, and region:

Medication Management System Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Computerized Physician Order

Clinical Decision Support System Solutions

Inventory Management Software

Administration Software

Automated Dispensing Systems

Assurance System Software

Other Software

Medication Management System Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Medication Analytics

Point-of-Care Verification

ADE Surveillance

Medication Management System Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

On-premises

Web-based

Cloud-based

Medication Management System End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Hospitals

Pharmacy

Others

Medication Management System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

March 2022: Constellation Software, through N. Harris Computer (subsidiary), concluded its agreement for the acquisition of a net asset of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ hospitals and large physician practices business for a payment of USD 700 million in cash.

April 2017: McKesson Corporation acquired CoverMyMeds LLC, which is one of the fastest-growing healthcare technology companies in the U.S.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Medication Management System Industry include

Allscripts

Becton

Dickinson and Company (CareFusion)

GE Healthcare

Talyst, LLC.

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

QuadraMed Affinity Corporation

Omnicell, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Medication Management System Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.