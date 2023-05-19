Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Major Company Profile Analysis, and Forecasts 2028

Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Growth & Trends

The global non-carbonated soft drinks market size is estimated to reach USD 208.51 billion by 2028 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2028. The growing soft drinks industry and the rising per capita consumption of these products are expected to promote market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the non-carbonated soft drinks market based on product (RTD, Sparkling & Flavored Water), gender, distribution channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Store, Online, Others).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific contributed to the largest market share of over 30% in 2021 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Countries such as China, and India are positively contributing to the market revenue. The favorable environmental conditions are good for planting tea and coffee in this region. Additionally, factors such as huge production of tea and coffee, an increasing number of food processing units, and huge consumption by a growing population, are expected to contribute to market revenue. Furthermore, manufacturers are developing innovative products ranges targeting young consumers, and working population which in turn in supporting the market growth.

Middle East & Africa is forecast to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Rising higher consumption of the product by the consumers and luxurious services provided by the restaurants and hotels will drive the regional demand. Additionally, continuously changing consumers’ lifestyles and drinking habits is accelerating the market growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing demand for high-quality and low-sugar beverages products from the Middle East & African countries is accelerating the market growth.

Key Companies

The key players in the global non-carbonated soft drinks market include – Nestlé; Pepsico, Inc.; The Coca-Cola Company; Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP); Red Bull GmbH; Unilever PLC; Monster Energy Company; AriZona Beverages USA LLC.; Hint Inc.; and Spindrift Beverage Co., Inc.

The non-carbonated soft drinks market consists of various established players such as Nestlé, Mars, Pepsico, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) coupled with local manufacturers as well.

Market Share Insights

July 2020: Diageo launched a sugar-free RTD which contains less than 100 calories. These launched products focus more on health and wellness.

