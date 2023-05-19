Spirometer Market Trends, Key Companies and Driving Factors Till 2030

Spirometer Market Growth & Trends

The global spirometer market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion in 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is rising among adults as well as children across the globe.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the Spirometer market report based on product (Devices, Software, Consumables & Accessories), technology (Volume Measurement, Flow Measurement, Peak Flow Measurement), application (Asthma, COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Pulmonary Fibrosis, Others), end-use (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Healthcare).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the market with a share of 41.6% in 2022.

It is mainly attributable to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. Due to the increasing number of asthma and COPD cases, there has been an increase in the use of spirometers, which aid in disease control and are commonly utilized by doctors in hospitals. Additionally, the United States has been identified as an early user of technology that aid in the reduction of COPD rates. As a result of the foregoing, the market is likely to grow during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth at an 11.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

Improving primary care activities for the early detection and management of chronic lung disorders such as COPD and asthma are likely to drive the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period.

Key Companies

The key players in the global spirometer market include – Schiller; Smiths Medical; Vyaire Medical, Inc.; SDI Diagnostics; nSpire Health Inc.; Fukuda Sangyo Co. Ltd.; Sibelmed; Vitalograph; Geratherm Respiratory AG; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Welch Allyn

The market for spirometers consists of a combination of respiratory devices manufacturers and standalone spirometer manufacturers. New technological improvements such as the adoption of artificial intelligence will create growth opportunities for new players to enter the market. For instance, NuvoAir-a Swedish respiratory health startup-developed a technology platform that enables users to conduct at-home lung function assessments.

Market Share Insights

January 2020: NuvoAir partnered with Roche Italy, wherein Roche will distribute NuvoAir’s digital respiratory technology to cystic fibrosis centers across Italy. This is expected to intensify the competition in the market over the forecast period.

