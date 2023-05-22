Electric Vehicle Infotainment Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Connectivity Type, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 22 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Electric Vehicle Infotainment Industry Overview

The global electric vehicle infotainment market size is valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.1% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing adoption of passenger and commercial electric vehicles (EV) among consumers is driving the demand for the EV infotainment market. The surging demand for GPS navigation-enabled infotainment systems is also contributing to the market growth. The system facilitates mapping, traffic monitoring, and location tracking functions which have increased the functionality of the infotainment system. Another factor, such as increasing usage of wireless connectivity with the EV infotainment system at a low cost is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the manufacturers are incorporating integrated center stacks in their EVs with the purpose of improving control and engagement.

The use of a center stack provides touch capabilities and vertical integration. The curved center stack display also enhances user experience with enhanced usability and cost-saving. The manufacturer providing different variants of infotainment systems, such as heads-up display infotainment systems and rear-seat infotainment systems, is another reason for market growth. Moreover, the integration of operating systems such as Windows, Android, and Linux in EV infotainment system are further propelling the market growth. The operating systems can support software downloads, updates, convenience functions, and connectivity. The implementation of cloud technologies, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet of Things has created new avenues for market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Electric Vehicle Infotainment Market

Cloud technology is transforming business across industries and the automotive industry also leverages the same to create a premium experience for end-users of electric vehicles. Car manufacturers like Volvo are leveraging innovative products by Qualcomm and Google for powering the infotainment system of Volvo electric SUV. The carmaker will be incorporating Qualcomm’s Snapdragon digital chassis, a cloud platform that analyzes data from the vehicle for advanced display, audio, navigation, and connectivity. The cloud platform also supports wireless and bluetooth connectivity to enhance user experience. With the android automotive operating system of Google, the electric SUVs will have the google assistant feature with all the google apps. The collaboration among Volvo, Google, and Qualcomm is redefining the infotainment experience for the end-users of EV four-wheelers while impacting the market with technological applications.

The use of electric vehicles has steadily increased in recent years due to the demand for fuel efficiency and a range of development efforts like bodyweight reduction and improved efficiency of electronic circuits in automotive. In contrast, the elements like Universal Serial Bus (USB), Bluetooth, operating system, and larger screen size have increased the current consumption and power channel in high-end cars. The high consumption of power directly impacts the battery efficiency of EVs. Thus, High power consumption is a major hindrance for infotainment systems in EVs. Moreover, infotainment services include features such as vehicle diagnostics, live traffic visualization, satellite-view maps, and music streaming which are available in premium infotainment services based on monthly and yearly subscriptions with automobile manufacturers such as Tesla. But the cost of such a subscription coupled with the paid software upgrade cost is another restrain in the EV infotainment market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Next Generation Technologies Industry Related Reports

Charging As A Service Market – The global charging as a service market was valued at USD 208.1 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market – The global peer-to-peer electric vehicle charging market size was valued at USD 128,927.3 thousand in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Electric Vehicle Infotainment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Electric Vehicle Infotainment market report based on system type, connectivity type, end-user, and region:

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Multimedia

Heads-up Display

Navigation Unit

Communication Unit

Rear Seat Entertainment

Connectivity Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wireless

Wired Connectivity

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

BEV

HEV

Electric Vehicle Infotainment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Electric Vehicle Infotainment market include

Alpine Electronics Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Harman International Industries Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Electric Vehicle Infotainment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.