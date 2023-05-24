Percussion Instruments Market Sustainable Growth Opportunities and Analysis Report 2028

Percussion Instruments Market Growth & Trends

The global percussion instruments market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 1.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market for percussion instruments is expected to grow due to an increase in the number of live concerts and multiday musical events. Furthermore, the business is being fueled by the stage performances of leading companies and musicians.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global percussion instruments market based on type (Traditional, Electronic), application (Professional, Amateur, Educational).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the percussion instruments market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.4% in 2021.

The segment is expected to expand at a growth rate of 0.9% from 2022 to 2028. The presence of top-performing brands, high purchasing power, presence of large music industry, a large number of individuals who are music enthusiasts, and a rising number of music live concerts are expected to create rising demand for percussion instruments.

In Asia Pacific, the market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 1.6% from 2022 to 2028.

An increased inclination for adopting musical instruments at an early age increased disposable income, and growing music industry and live concerts are anticipated to boost the sale of percussion instruments in this region.

Musical Instrument Market – The global musical instrument market size was worth USD 14.20 billion in 2022 and it is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Key Companies

The key players in the global percussion instruments market include – Conn-Selmer, Inc., Yamaha Group, K.H.S. Musical Instrument Co., Ltd., Gretsch Drums, Ludwig Drums, InMusic Brands, Inc. (Alesis), Remo Inc., Roland Corporation, Ashton Music, Pearl Musical Instrument Co., D’Addario, Majestic Holland BV, Meinl Percussion, and Walberg and Auge.

The percussion instruments industry is fragmented in nature. A number of global and regional players are playing an important role in the growth of the market. To capture sufficient market share, manufacturing companies are adopting various marketing strategies including new product developments, expansion of distribution channels, and providing customization facilities. New product launches, innovation, agreements, geographical expansion, and mergers and acquisitions are some of the key strategies being adopted by the players to strengthen their position in the market and gain a higher market share.

Market Share Insights

March 2019: Conn-Selmer Inc. announced the partnership with MBI Indoor Percussion and Conn-Selmer Inc. The partnership will company in providing innovation in the music industry.

