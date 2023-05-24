Service Provider Network Infrastructure Market Forecast to 2028 with Key Companies Profile

Service Provider Network Infrastructure Market Growth & Trends

The global service provider network infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 184.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2028. The global market for service provider network infrastructure is expected to advance due to the growing demand for network infrastructure services among small- and medium-sized enterprises, increasing investments in upgrading networks to improve communication speed, the emergence of the public and private network infrastructure, and the rising adoption of mobile devices.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global service provider network infrastructure market based on technology (Routers & Switches, Carrier IP Telephony, Broadband Access & Optical Transport, Microwave transmission & Mobile Backhaul, Wireless Packet Core), industry (Healthcare, Retail and eCommerce, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Government & Defense, Information Technology & Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Others), enterprise size (SMEs, Large Enterprises).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is likely to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Countries such as China and India are major hubs for the industry for the last decade. Enterprises are investing huge amounts in this region to grab their opportunities. Simultaneously, these countries have a huge customer base. Governments and enterprises are adopting digital technologies at a rapid pace. Thus, during the forecast period, the region is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in this market.

Europe held the 3rd largest share of over 25.0% in 2021.

Europe held the 3rd largest share of over 25.0% in 2021 and is expected to continue with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Europe will continue to rise with the growing use of mobile devices, and increasing internet penetration with significant year-on-year growth. Countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France are contributing to the market advancement. Industries such as Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance, Information Technology & Telecommunications, and Manufacturing are contributing to the Service Provider Network Infrastructure market. Thus, the region is enabling market growth.

Key Companies

The key players in the global service provider network infrastructure market include – Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.; ZTE Corporation; Juniper Networks Inc; Alcatelâ€“Lucent S.A.; Brocade Communications Systems Inc.; Avaya Inc.; Ericsson Inc.; Aruba Networks Inc.; Bluecoat Systems In.; and Nokia Siemens Networks.

The market is characterized by the presence of various well-established multinationals, and several small and medium vendors. Equipment vendors are focusing on research & development activities to launch the latest technology to improve access speed and increase the Service Provider Network Infrastructure space. Moreover, these vendors are expanding their reach across all the regions of the world to increase their market presence.

