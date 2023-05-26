U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Application, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 26 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Digital Therapeutics Industry Overview

The U.S. digital therapeutics market size was valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2021 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8% from 2022 to 2030. The continuously changing digital landscape, rising consumerism in healthcare, the COVID-19 pandemic, and initiatives by key companies are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. In October 2021, Click Therapeutics, Inc. received USD 52 million in Series B funding from multiple investors. This enabled the development and commercialization of the company’s prescription digital therapeutic pipeline, while also helping the company advance its platform capabilities.

Technological advancements aiming to provide transformational healthcare solutions are further anticipated to assist the market growth in the near future. In June 2020, ATAI Life Sciences, in an attempt to enter the digital therapeutics space, launched the IntroSpect Digital Therapeutics platform. The company will provide DTx and precision psychiatry solutions in a probe to combat burgeoning mental health disorders.

The increasing number of smartphone users in the U.S. is another key factor driving the market growth. Awareness of smart health tracking is also expected to increase in the country due to the rapid proliferation of smart healthcare devices. Digital therapeutics can offer on-demand care to patients, with the ability to diagnose and treat patients earlier. Moreover, biopharmaceutical companies are collaborating with digital therapeutic providers to give patients a better quality of care, thereby propelling growth.

Despite the advantages of DTx services and a large smartphone user base in the U.S., it never experienced mass consumer adoption before the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic created a major growth opportunity for this technology. CMS and FDA have already mentioned the vital nature of virtual care services in the overall COVID-19 response strategy.

U.S. Digital Therapeutics Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. digital therapeutics market based on application and end-use:

U.S. Digital Therapeutics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Diabetes

Obesity

CVD

Respiratory Diseases

Smoking Cessation

CNS Disease

Others

U.S. Digital Therapeutics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Patients

Providers

Payers

Employers

Others

Market Share Insights:

April 2022: Pear Therapeutics received FDA’s Safer Technologies Program (STeP) Designation as a product candidate for the treatment of acute and chronic pain.

March 2020: The U.S. FDA approved Somryst by Pear Therapeutics for chronic insomnia, which includes algorithm-driven sleep restriction, recommendations, & consolidation.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. Digital Therapeutics Industry include

Omada Health Inc.

Teladoc Health, Inc.

2Morrow Inc.

Propeller Health (ResMed)

Fitbit Health Solutions

Canary Health

WellDoc, Inc.

Noom, Inc.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Click Therapeutics, Inc.

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

Better Therapeutics, Inc.

