E-commerce Footwear Market Present State and Future Growth Prospects By 2028

E-commerce Footwear Industry Overview

The global e-commerce footwear market size was valued at USD 99.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2022 to 2028.

This can be attributed to the growing demand for footwear products on e-commerce platforms from developed countries such as the U.K. and the U.S. Also, the market growth is principally accredited to the high demand for comfortable and convenient footwear. Furthermore, companies are concentrating on a few major parameters, such as advanced technical fabrications, product developments, and innovative designs, to boost product sales. Rising awareness and enthusiasm about the health benefits of fitness & sports activities among people is likely to flourish the demand for footwear on e-commerce portals during the forecast period. Moreover, the flourishing e-commerce sector is estimated to boost the market growth. The increasing level of consumer disposable income is also expected to be a key trend stoking market advancement.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global E-commerce Footwear Market

The effect of COVID-19 has been variable in the industry. Low demand for footwear, in general, is consequently projected to lower the sales of shoes. Several manufacturers in the market generally rely on China for raw materials as well as finished products used in the manufacturing of a variety of leather goods. The pandemic has, however, interrupted the supply chain, leading to severe losses in terms of on-time delivery and product shipment. However, all these factors are anticipated to show some impact on this market growth during the forecast period.

The popularity of digital payment systems is one of the key factors driving the expansion of the e-commerce footwear market. A wide range of merchandise offerings, 24/7 customer support with technical assistance, multiple payment methods such as credit card, online banking, cash on delivery (COD), as well as other payment service providers such as PayPal, are aiding customers in safe and secure online payment.

In addition, mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay are expected to drive the growth of this target market to a certain extent. Major operating players such as Amazon.com, Google, Mastercard, and PayPal are investing heavily in technology to provide simple and secure payment options.

Moreover, prompt growth in the expenditure on fashion accessories owing to the rising influence of social media is propelling the market. The latest changes in customer shopping trends and increasing inclination toward buying designer and high-end shoes are projected to trigger the growth. Demand for trendy, comfortable, and fancy footwear is driving the market growth. Furthermore, growing investments by market players in the latest technologies, coupled with a focus on easy-to-shop experience on their platforms, are further anticipated to boost the industry sales.

However, a notable disadvantage of e-commerce is uncertainty about product quality. If a shopper receives a product that doesn’t meet the expectancy, it entirely ruins their shopping experience and appears to be among the top disadvantages of e-commerce. This is an important factor challenging the growth of this market during the forecast period.

A recent trend observed in this target market is that the major footwear brands are presenting themselves on social media platforms to gain customer loyalty and offer more personalized products. In addition, the growing demand for superior quality products and product innovations are some major determinants driving the demand for footwear globally. For instance, Nike uses eco-friendly raw materials, including recycled car tires, recycled carpet padding, cotton, and plant-dyed leather to produce its footwear.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Industry Research Reports.

E-commerce Apparel Market – The global e-commerce apparel market size was valued at USD 553.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global e-commerce apparel market size was valued at USD 553.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030. E-commerce Fashion Accessories Market – The global e-commerce fashion accessories market size was valued at USD 182.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Market Share Insights

October 2021: Puma SE opened its largest store in Gurgaon, a city in northern India. The approximately 7,000-square-foot store in Gurgaon’s CyberHub retail destination is a “digital experience store” with digital touchpoints to attract digitally savvy customers who are increasingly shopping online.

Puma SE opened its largest store in Gurgaon, a city in northern India. The approximately 7,000-square-foot store in Gurgaon’s CyberHub retail destination is a “digital experience store” with digital touchpoints to attract digitally savvy customers who are increasingly shopping online. July 2021: Nike launched the Nike App in Southeast Asian countries including Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, etc. The launch of the Nike App acts as an important expansion of Nike’s digital ecosystem in Southeast Asian countries, as the company aims to build a strong online presence.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global e-commerce footwear market include

Walmart, Inc.

Amazon, Inc.

com

Alibaba

com

Flipkart

Shopify

Order a free sample PDF of the E-commerce Footwear Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.