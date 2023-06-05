Grimeford Mill

PRESTON, 2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — Grimeford Mill is an internet-based distributor of domestic and commercial goods, aiming to supply high-quality products at highly competitive prices to the general public.

Our bestselling entrance matting and flooring products are available via our website, although we do predominantly sell mats, we also have more products for sale, including table protectors and runner mats. If you cannot see what you are looking for, please do not hesitate to contact us directly.

If you are looking for entrance matting, dirt trapper cotton mats, coir mats, brush mats, outdoor mats, rug underlay, anti-fatigue mats or loose-lay entrance mats, then you have come to the right place!

All deliveries are distributed on a maximum of 3 working days of service, and products will need to be signed for on receipt. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to ask.

To remain competitive, and to keep labour costs to a minimum, we only supply directly through our internet site – this is to offer the very best in value for money.

Grimeford Mill,
Unit 4 Lincoln Park,
Preston
PR5 8NA
01772 330051

