The Polishing School Offers 10 Percent Off During Cars, Coffee, and Polish Event

Rancho Cordova, CA, 2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — The Polishing School is pleased to announce that they are hosting a Cars, Coffee, and Polish event on December 10, 2022, from 8:30 until 10:30 am. During the event, they offer all products in their store at 10 percent off, providing customers with access to professional-grade products for less.

The Polishing School’s Cars, Coffee, and Polish event will include free donuts and coffee, music, and beautiful cars on display. Customers can browse the detailing products and equipment available and view demos to learn how to detail vehicles efficiently. This event is open to everyone, from professional auto detailers to car enthusiasts. The general public is also welcome to attend. Customers can purchase products during the event at a discounted rate.

The Polishing School is a leading supplier of quality car care and auto detailing products for less than retail stores. The 10 percent discount during the event reduces their prices even further. They have provided detailing products for 25 years and aim to provide everyone with professional-grade products and equipment.

Anyone interested in learning about the event, or the product discount can find out more by visiting The Polishing School website or calling 916-837-1379.

About The Polishing School: The Polishing School has been a leading supplier of car care and auto detailing products for the past 25 years. They supply products to car enthusiasts, professional auto detailers, and the general public, giving individuals access to high-quality products for less than retailers. They also have the only detailing school and training programs in the Sacramento area.

