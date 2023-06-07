Oral Care Market Key Driving Factors Analysis Report By 2030

Oral Care Industry Overview

The global oral care market size was valued at USD 33.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing prevalence of dental caries both among adults and children is expected to fuel the market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 530 million children population suffer from tooth decay of primary teeth. Major players such as Colgate-Palmolive Company and Procter & Gamble have adopted various initiatives to spread awareness regarding oral hygiene both for children and adults, which is leading to an increase in the demand for oral care products.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Oral Care Market

The rising prevalence of dental caries is another important driver impacting the demand for oral care products. Tooth decay commonly occurs among children due to their unhealthy food habits and lack of oral hygiene. Hence, the young population is more prone to dental caries. According to a recent study, nearly 50% of preschool children throughout the world have dental caries. As a result, the need for effective oral care products for dental caries in children is increasing. Consulting a dentist helps choose appropriate oral care products, which increases the demand for these products. Moreover, every year, nearly 15% of the edentulous population opts for dentures, as stated by the American College of Prosthodontists. They also estimated that around 23 million older adults are completely edentulous. Hence, the geriatric population is considered another driver impacting the demand for denture products, thereby supporting the growth of the market.

The supply chain of dental oral care products was also affected initially. The pandemic has caused a massive disruption in the supply chain of the overall medical device industry. However, this was estimated to be a temporary effect and during the forecast period, the demand for oral care is likely to increase. An increase in awareness regarding dental care and changing demographics are driving the market. Leading personal care players such as Colgate-Palmolive Company; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; and Procter & Gamble witnessed a rise in their sales from the oral care segment as consumer focus on hygiene is growing.

In well-developed countries like the U.S., with the high cost of living, most people are opting for newly launched oral care products, such as powered toothbrushes and other new dental care products. These products are also easily available in the country, which is further increasing their demand. Moreover, the U.S. is the third-largest country in the world in terms of population. This is considered a very significant factor aiding the demand for oral care products, particularly toothbrushes and toothpaste. The increase in awareness among the population regarding aesthetic oral treatment aids in maintaining fresh breath. This is also one of the key drivers positively impacting the demand for oral care products. Teeth whitening products are also being widely adopted by people in order to augment their dental esthetics.

As per the American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA), in the U.S. Dental hygienists, there are around 150,000 registered dental hygienists who promote good oral hygiene by providing proper dental hygiene techniques and plans. These professionals are a good source of recommending appropriate oral cleaning products to be used at home, based on the data from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS).

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Pediatric Oral Care Market – The global pediatric oral care market size was valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global pediatric oral care market size was valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030. Dental Laboratories Market – The global dental laboratories market size was valued at USD 30.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

August 2020: Procter & Gamble’s brand Oral-B announced the launch of Oral-B iO, an electric toothbrush offering a gentle brushing and professional clean feeling.

Procter & Gamble’s brand Oral-B announced the launch of Oral-B iO, an electric toothbrush offering a gentle brushing and professional clean feeling. August 2020: Colgate-Palmolive Company launched a smart electric toothbrush, hum by Colgate. It consists of advanced sensors that enable consumers to track the duration, frequency, and coverage of their unique brushing technique, and provides personalized instructions on which area needs more attention.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global oral care market include

Procter & Gamble Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Fresh, LLC

Dentaid

Lion Corporation

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Unilever PLC

DABUR INDIA LTD.

ULTRADENT PRODUCTS

Order a free sample PDF of the Oral Care Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.