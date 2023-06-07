Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market to Register High CAGR Due to Increasing Thoracic Diseases Incidence

Thoracic drainage device market sales are estimated to be worth around US$ 688 million globally in 2022. at the end of 2032, the market is expected to have grown at 4.6% CAGR. The thoracic drainage devices market refers to the market for medical devices that are used to remove air or fluids from the pleural space (the space between the lungs and chest wall) through the insertion of a tube. These devices are used to treat conditions such as pneumothorax (collapsed lung), hemothorax (blood in the pleural space), and pleural effusion (excess fluid in the pleural space). Thoracic drainage devices include thoracostomy tubes, pleural drainage systems, and thoracic catheters.

The market for thoracic drainage devices is driven by factors such as an increase in the incidence of thoracic diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and technological advancements in these devices. The market is also influenced by the aging population, which is more susceptible to thoracic diseases

The market for thoracic drainage devices is segmented by product type, end-user, and geography. Product types include thoracostomy tubes, pleural drainage systems, and thoracic catheters. End-users of these devices include hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market is projected to reach US$ 1.07 billion by 2032.

China’s thoracic drainage devices market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Demand for thoracic drainage devices utilized in thoracic surgeries and pulmonology is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Country-wise Analysis

North America dominates the thoracic drainage devices market due to factors such as the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing incidence of thoracic diseases, and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. The United States is the largest market in North America, with a significant share of the market.

Europe is the second-largest market for thoracic drainage devices, with countries such as Germany, France, and the UK being major contributors to the market growth. The market in Europe is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of thoracic diseases and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the thoracic drainage devices market due to factors such as the increasing incidence of thoracic diseases, growing healthcare infrastructure, and rising healthcare expenditure in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate than other regions due to the large patient population in the region.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are also expected to witness significant growth in the thoracic drainage devices market due to factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about thoracic diseases, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Winning Strategy

The rise in chronic disease cases is the main factor behind the development of thoracic drainage devices. Thoracic drainage device industry leaders are implementing cutting-edge technologies and product line optimization techniques based on end-user usability.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital announced in October 2020 that it had partnered with Medela Healthcare and would use Medela’s transportable chest drainage device Thopaz+ to reduce the likelihood of Covid-19 spreading in its respiratory wards.

In March 2021, FourKites and Cardinal Health, Inc. formed a global partnership to improve the tracking of medical supplies, medications, first aid kits, and personal protective equipment (PPE) in transit to pharmacies, hospitals, and other care facilities around the world. FourKites’ outstanding analytics and tracking capabilities were expected to help Cardinal Health improve supply chain procedures and enable a quick, dependable, and frictionless experience for the 29,000 dispensaries and nearly 90% of American hospitals that rely on Cardinal Health for essential supplies.

Key Companies Profiled

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co., KG.

Becton, Dickinson Company

Cook Group, Inc.

Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG

Medela, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Sinapi Biomedical

Smiths Medical

Teleflex Inc.

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Vygon SA

More Valuable Insights on Offer

In its latest release, Fact.MR provides a frank analysis of the global market for thoracic drainage devices, including historical demand data (from 2017 to 2021) and projections for the years 2022 to 2032.

In five major regions of the world, the study provides crucial market insights based on product (pleural drainage catheters, secured needles, thoracic drainage kits, and thoracic drainage systems), application (cardiac surgeries, thoracic surgeries, general intensive care & emergency medicine, infectious diseases, and others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others). (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

