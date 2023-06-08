Surgical Tables Market Size, Key Players, Revenue Drivers and Forecast Report

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 08 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Surgical Tables Industry Overview

The global surgical tables market size was valued at USD 1.22 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. An increasing number of surgeries due to rising cases of trauma and injuries across the globe is predicted to foster market growth. The rising adoption of advanced surgical tables for improved surgical experience for patients as well as surgeons by various hospitals and healthcare facilities is the major factor anticipated to augment the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every feature of medical care, including surgical treatment.

The rising demand for surgical tables during COVID-19 treatment along with the requirement for surgical tables during emergency elective procedures resulted in maintaining the market value throughout the pandemic. The growth rate is also not much affected and is thought to be lucrative during the forecast period. The rising number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers along with the expansion of non-profit organizations is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Also, the majority of surgeries are being performed in an operating room than ever before.

As more complex procedures performed in the operating room require the need for surgical tables to handle a variety of procedures/positions, which is anticipated to create a demand for surgical tables in hospitals. Growing competition in the surgical instruments industry is expected to augment the demand for technologically advanced surgical tables during the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population base worldwide is predicted to create high product demand during the forecast period. According to the Population Reference Bureau, the number of Americans aged 65 years and over is estimated to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060.

Such a rise in the number of the elderly population is predicted to consequently result in greater demand for surgical tables for treatment, thereby contributing to the market growth. The rising number of hospital admissions by geriatric patients, specifically those suffering from end-stage chronic diseases that involve surgical treatment, is one of the major factors augmenting the market progression. The rising volume of orthopedic and bariatric surgeries across the globe is leading to a surge in demand for surgical tables during the forecast period. For instance, as per the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, primary hip surgeries (32.7%) and primary knee surgeries (54.4%) were most commonly performed in 2019. Thus, the growing prevalence of targeted diseases is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for market players.

Surgical Tables Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical tables market based on product type, type, material, end-use, and region:

Surgical Tables Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

General Surgical Beds

Specialty Surgical Beds

Radiolucent Surgical Beds

Pediatric Surgical Beds

Surgical Tables Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Powered

Non-powered

Surgical Tables Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Metal

Carbon Composite

Surgical Tables End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics & Trauma Centers

Surgical Tables Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

October 2021: Stille announced a collaboration with GE Healthcare for the launch of new surgical tables across the U.S.

July 2020: Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. announced the launch of the PST 500 precision surgical table. This multi-function surgical table is aimed at handling general surgery, orthopedic surgeries, and neurosurgeries.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Surgical Tables Industry include

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Steris Plc.

Stryker Corp.

Getinge AB

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Mizuho Corporation (Mizuho OSI, Inc.)

Skytron LLC

Alvo Medical

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd

