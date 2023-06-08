Heating Cable Market Revenue Will Increase Significantly

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Heating Cables market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Heating Cables

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Heating Cables. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Heating Cables Market across various industries and regions.

Competition Landscape

Fact.MR provides detailed profiles of leading players in the global market who are primarily involved in the manufacturing of heating cables, with essential data points considering market prospects.

Profiling of companies includes some key points such as recent developments in the company, SWOT analysis, and key strategies that they are adopting, which helps to better understand the competitive level in the market.

Key Segments of Heating Cable Market

Product Type

Constant Electric Power

Constant Wattage

Self-Regulating

Maximum Temperature (F)

Below 100

100 – 150

150 – 200

Above 200

Maximum Wattage

Below 50

50 – 100

100 – 150

Above 150

Packaging Format

Bulk (B2B) Packaging

B2C Packaging Format

Conductor Material

Copper

Aluminum

Others

Application

Freeze protection

Temperature maintenance

Snow Melting On Driveways

Gulley and roof snow/ice protection

Underfloor heating

Others

End Use

Residential

Commercial

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways from Heating Cable Market Study

The heating cable market is anticipated to add 1.7X value by 2030 as compared to 2020.

Constant electric power heating cables capture a major chunk of the market, which is more than 50% of global demand, and are set to create US$ 500 Mn opportunity by 2030.

Commercial use is the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise in the number of industries across regions, holding a market share of over 85%.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2020, and is expected to gain 161 BPS by 2030 over 2020.

The heating cable market in East Asia is expected to experience an impressive growth rate of more than 7% during 2020-2030.

Aluminum heating cables will account for two-third marker share over the next ten years.

Through 2030, the market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of close to 7%, while that in Germany and the U.K. at over 6% and over 7%, respectively.

Demand for heating cables is set to grow in China at a CAGR of close to 8% through 2030.

Key Companies Profiled

Wuhu Jiahong New Material Co. Ltd

SST Group

Thermopads

Fine Korea Co. Ltd

Raychem (nVent Electric)

Market Moving towards Consolidation

As the heating cable market is fragmented with a number of players, key players are operating strategically and acquiring companies to increase their consumer base and mark their presence in the global market.

However, increasing number of acquisitions and partnerships among players will increase spending on research and development. Players will come up with newer technology integration in heating cables, providing improved performance, which will surge demand over the forecasted time period.