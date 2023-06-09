Sales of Algae Products Is Expand At A CAGR of 4.8% To Reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2032

The global algae products market is currently valued at US$ 4.96 billion and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 9.1 billion by 2032-end.

Algae are cultivated using both agriculture and aquaculture methods and are incorporated in a variety of end products such as ice cream, cakes, anti-obesity and anti-diabetic agents, toothpaste, aquatic feed ingredients, and moisturisers.

Competitive Landscape

With a significant number of large-scale suppliers commanding a majority of the market share, the global algae products market is fragmented. A majority of businesses are investing heavily in intensive R&D, especially to create environment-friendly products. Key market players are resorting to acquisitions and product portfolio expansion as primary growth tactics.

Yemoja introduced EPS-Revive, an external polysaccharide sulphate (EPS) topical beauty ingredient produced from a red algae species, as part of a new line of algae-based skincare products, in April 2021. Protein-rich, vitamin-rich, and antioxidant-rich red algae help the skin retain moisture and restore its natural hydration.

In March 2022- Ingredient company CP Kelco is partnering with food tech startup Shiru to develop and scale up next-generation plant proteins as more sustainable solutions for several common ingredients.

Key Companies Profiled

Cargill Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Cyanotech Corporation

Kerry Group

Ingredion Incorporated

Corbion N.V.

Roquette Frères

CP Kelco

Fenchem Biotek

Algatechnologies

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Key Segments Covered in Algae Products Industry Research

Algae Products Market by Product : Hydrocolloids Carotenoids & Pigments Lutein Beta Carotene Lycopene Astaxanthin Fucoxanthin Others Antioxidants Lipids Proteins Others

Algae Products Market by Form : Powder Algae Products Liquid Algae Products

Algae Products Market by Application : Food & Beverages Dietary Supplements & Pharmaceuticals Animal & Aquaculture Feed Cosmetics & Personal Care Others

Algae Products Market by Sale Channel : Direct Sales of Algae Products Indirect Sales of Algae Products Store-based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Pharmaceutical/Drug Stores Specialty Stores Others Online Sales of Algae Products

Algae Products Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Questionnaire answered in the Algae Products Market report include:

How the market for Algae Products has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Algae Products on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Algae Products?

Why the consumption of Algae Products highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

