Sales Of Personal Care And Cosmetic Preservatives Are Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.8% Through 2033

The cosmetic and personal care preservatives market is expected to be worth around US$408.6 million globally by 2023 due to the increasing demand for personal care products post-pandemic in the wake of the maintenance of the hygiene. The market is forecast to expand at a considerable growth rate of 5.8% by the end of the forecast period.

Preservatives are chemical additions that extend the shelf life of cosmetic formulations and protect them from microbiological deterioration. Cosmetic and personal care preservatives are becoming more widespread in the pharmaceutical and personal care industries because they can stop harmful chemical changes in cosmetic formulations and reduce spoilage.

Examiners have used several extensive and compelling trading insight tools to gather facts, figures, and market information to estimate and forecast market earnings.

Key partners in the market, including industry players, policymakers and funders in different countries, have constantly realigned their systems and ways of managing it to take advantage of the new open doors. Many have recently updated their procedures to stay coordinated in the face of the general disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key segments covered in the cosmetic preservatives and personal care industry survey

by source Natural body care and cosmetic preservatives. Synthetic preservatives for personal care and cosmetics

By chemical type benzoic acid benzyl alcohol ethyl lauroyl arginate ON/MIC parabens phenoxyethanol Other

through the app

rinse shampoos hair conditioner body wash liquid soaps Other start creams and lotions towels color cosmetics sunscreen hair gels and mousses leave-in conditioner



Regional analysis included

North America (USA, Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, etc.) , Rest of Europe

CIS and Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN countries, rest of APEJ)

