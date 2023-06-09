Superfood Powders Market In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share Till 2030

Superfood Powders Industry Overview

The global superfood powders market size was valued at USD 6.14 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising awareness regarding incorporating a healthy lifestyle among consumers has been driving the demand for superfood powders over the world. Superfood powders are derived from nutrient-rich superfoods by drying and grinding them into a fine powder, which can be mixed into food and beverages for regular intake. Superfoods have gained traction among health-conscious consumers owing to their numerous benefits. Some of their key benefits are immunity boost, detoxification of the body, and stress reduction.

COVID-19 has led to a large number of people focusing on their health. While several sectors suffered from a lack of demand, the pandemic resulted in an unprecedented boom in the food and beverage industry. Moreover, the subsequent increase in consumer interest in health and wellness products has further given an impetus to the superfoods industry. Many brands and companies in the food industry have been expanding to new product lines such as superfoods in order to gain maximum market share.

Superfood powders are made from nutrient-dense and antioxidant-rich vegetables and fruits. These products aim to support overall health and immunity. For instance, the detoxifying property of moringa has increased its application in food and beverages, such as green smoothies, teas, and salads, over the past few years. Along with nutritional content, consumers prefer these products as they are considered to be ‘natural’ foods. These products have a minimum impact on the environment, which satisfies consumers’ ethical concerns.

With the increasing prevalence of diet‐related diseases such as obesity and diabetes, consumers are opting for healthy diets, which include functional foods with various benefits. Therefore, ‘superfood’ products are increasingly gaining popularity across the globe, especially in the U.S., Canada, Germany, and France. Furthermore, new product launches in the superfood powders segment are likely to bode well with the future market growth.

The application of these products has grown in food and beverages. The use of chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds has grown significantly in beverages over the last few years. Many superfood brands have been incorporating such superfood ingredients in blended powdered form to capture a majority of the market share. As of now, consumers are giving up inflammation-producing, highly-processed foods for products that boost gut and brain health, among other benefits. Consumers are also favoring foods that are eco-friendly and socially responsible. In response, several manufacturers are testing alternative crops and aligning with suppliers that offer clean-label or organic goods.

