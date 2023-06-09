Worldwide Demand for Waste Bag Openers is Anticipated to Reach US$ 214.0 Million By 2033

The Europe waste bag opener market is anticipated to project a valuation of US$ 168.0 million in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 2.4% to reach US$ 214.0 million by the end of 2033.

The growth is attributed to the increasing waste recycling activities to decrease waste and maintain a circular economy. Europe is investing generously in waste management and related projects.

Key findings of the Europe Waste Bag Opener market study:

Regional breakdown of the Europe Waste Bag Opener market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Europe Waste Bag Opener vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Europe Waste Bag Opener market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Europe Waste Bag Opener market.

“Rising Demand from Waste Processing Plants to Drive the Market”

The government’s emphasis on energy saving and increasing awareness of trash reduction, recycling, and reusing resources has laid the foundation for various stringent regulations regarding waste management and recycling. This has facilitated the increase in the number of waste processing plants to process and manage waste produced by households and commercial sectors.

There has been an increase in demand for bag openers in the construction, agriculture, and food & beverage industries in order to sort and separate municipal solid trash.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) estimates show that in 2020, EU citizens produced an average of 505 kilos of garbage. WEF also reports that the amount of waste being dumped in landfill sites has decreased rapidly and there has been a drastic increase in the recycling of waste.

Key Stratagems by Market Players:

Key players in waste bag openers include BOA Recycling Systems, BRT HARTNER GmbH, Colubris, Coparm Srl, Disan Makine, FOR REC S.P.A, Grupo SPR, MSWsorting, PROTECHNIKA., and Vecoplan AG.

Manufacturers are focusing on improving their online presence and increasing their production capacity to capture a wider market. Manufacturers of waste bag openers are focusing on developing machines that maximize economic benefits by improving productivity and saving energy. Market leaders are also concentrating on expanding their distribution networks and signing long-term agreements with suppliers.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of waste bag openers positioned across countries, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Waste Bag Opener Industry Research:

· By Maximum Width :

Up to 1 m

Up to 1.5 m

Up to 2.5 m

· By Use Case :

RSU / MSW

Recycling Plants

Paper Processing and Production Plants

· By Country :

Germany

France

UK

BENELUX

NORDIC

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

