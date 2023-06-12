Rohde & Schwarz presents “Unlocking the future of satellite communications in Europe” at its Satellite Industry Day part 4

2023-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Caption: “Unlocking the future of satellite communications in Europe” will be discussed at the Rohde & Schwarz Satellite Industry Day Part 4.

COLUMBIA, MD, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — As Europe undergoes a digital transformation affecting businesses, industry, government and citizens, and also faces potential geopolitical and cybersecurity challenges, attention is being focused on the need for a secure and resilient space-based telecommunications system to meet changing requirements. The European Commission has issued a tender for a contract to build the Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnection & Security by Satellite (IRIS2) system, a multi orbital communications infrastructure dedicated to providing satellite communications services to governments and commercial users.

Part 4 of the Satellite Industry Day series will bring together experts from Technology Vision Consulting, Euroconsult, STE iDirect Europe, GomSpace, the International Telecommunications Union and Rohde & Schwarz, to discuss the latest developments and applications in satellite and space technology.

Jean-Benoît Laithier, principal advisor for the satellite communications ecosystem at Euroconsult, will introduce the IRIS2 program and its significance to Europe’s future secure telecommunications environment.

Koen Willems, VP EU Programs and Government Relations at ST Engineering iDirect, will examine the EDF European Protected Waveform (EPW) program, which focuses on agile, secure, affordable and interoperable satellite communications.

The nano-satellite revolution will be addressed by Lars Krogh Alminde, co-founder of GomSpace, who will look at current innovations in orbits as well as software defined technologies, AI and satellite miniaturization.

The regulation of non-geostationary (non-GSO) satellite systems will be the subject of a talk by Nelson Malaguti and Timur Kadyrov of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). They will outline the regulatory changes made following the last World Radiocommunications Conference in 2019.

A panel discussion with all experts and a live Q&A moderated by Thomas Wrede, Founder and Managing Director of Technology Vision Consulting UG, will round off the day.

Registration for the free online event and further information on the Satellite Industry Day Series 2023 including on-demand videos of the previous three parts is available at: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/aerospace-defense/satellite-days

Press contacts:

Europe (headquarters): Patrizia Muehlbauer (phone: +49 89 4129 0; email:

North America: Dominique Loberg (phone: +1 503 523-7951; email:

Asia Pacific: Sze Ming Ng (phone: +603 5569 0011; email: Europe (headquarters): Patrizia Muehlbauer (phone: +49 89 4129 0; email: press@rohde-schwarz.com North America: Dominique Loberg (phone: +1 503 523-7951; email: Dominique.Loberg@rsa.rohde-schwarz.com Asia Pacific: Sze Ming Ng (phone: +603 5569 0011; email: press.apac@rohde-schwarz.com )All press releases, including photos for downloading, are available on the internet at www.press.rohde-schwarz.com

Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group is among the trailblazers when it comes to paving the way for a safer and connected world with its leading solutions in test & measurement, technology systems, and networks & cybersecurity. Founded more than 85 years ago, the group is a reliable partner for industry and government customers around the globe. On June 30, 2021, Rohde & Schwarz had around 13,000 employees worldwide. The independent group achieved a net revenue of EUR 2.34 billion in the 2020/2021 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

R&S® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

Rohde & Schwarz USA, Inc.

6821 Benjamin Franklin Dr, Columbia, MD 21046, USA

Loberg Dominique

Phone : +1-503-523-7951

Dominique.Loberg@rsa.rohde-schwarz.com