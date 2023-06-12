Neerja Aviation Announces Admissions Open for June Batch

Kochi, Kerala, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Neerja Aviation, a leading aviation training institute, is delighted to announce that admissions are now open for the June batch of aspiring aviation professionals. With its commitment to providing comprehensive and industry-focused training, Neerja Aviation continues to be a sought-after destination for individuals looking to pursue a rewarding career in the aviation industry.

As the aviation sector continues to evolve and grow, there is an increasing demand for skilled professionals who can contribute to the industry’s success. Neerja Aviation recognizes this need and aims to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence necessary to excel in various aviation domains.

The June batch admission process offers prospective students a fantastic opportunity to embark on their aviation journey. Neerja Aviation offers a wide range of programs tailored to cater to different interests and career aspirations, including:

Aviation Management

Cabin Crew Management

Air Ticketing and Travel Management

Ground Staff and Airport Handling

Air Cargo Management

With a team of highly experienced faculty members and state-of-the-art training facilities, Neerja Aviation ensures that students receive the best education and hands-on training in the industry. The institute also maintains strong connections with leading airlines and aviation organizations, providing students with valuable industry exposure and networking opportunities.

Aspiring candidates can visit Neerja Aviation’s official website at https://neerjaaviation.in/ to learn more about the programs offered, eligibility criteria, and the admission process. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply early to secure their seats for the June batch as the seats are limited.

About Neerja Aviation:

Neerja Aviation is a renowned aviation training institute committed to providing quality education and training to aspiring aviation professionals. With a focus on industry relevance and practical learning, Neerja Aviation has earned a reputation for producing skilled and confident individuals who excel in the aviation sector.