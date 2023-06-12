Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. Announces Sophisticated Data Science Tool for Optimized Operations

TOKYO, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. announces its MELSOFT MaiLab software that uses the company’s Maisart intelligent technology to enable companies to easily analyze and diagnose factory data. Through analysis of past manufacturing data, the software makes sophisticated data decisions, akin to skilled workers, requiring less investment of time and expertise in a company’s workforce. As the global economy continues to navigate through the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue of labor shortages has become a critical concern for businesses and consumers alike. In this context, the use of the software to replace more experienced operator personnel is becoming an increasingly attractive option for many companies.

MaiLab’s sophisticated software design with a user interface includes single-tool capability, enabling both offline analysis and real-time diagnostics, with direct feedback to the production site. Its integrated open concept, such as the Python programming language or web-based environment, ensures the software’s longevity and future-proof design.

“MaiLab provides an exceptional data analytics user experience by offering a range of licensing options to meet the varying requirements of different industries. With the support of predictive analytics, plant managers can receive alerts regarding necessary maintenance, streamline their production processes, and enhance the overall quality of their products,” said Agnieszka Zupancic, product manager at Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc.

For more information and product specifications regarding Mitsubishi Electric Automation’s MELSOFT MaiLab, visit

https://us.mitsubishielectric.com/fa/en/products/edge/edgsw/rda/mailab/index/

About Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. Headquartered in Vernon Hills, Ill., Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. is a U.S. affiliate company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

