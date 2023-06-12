DFI Launches New Smart Transportation Solutions Focusing on AI Edge Computing, Information Security, and the Development of Sustainable Technology at Computex

TAIPEI, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — DFI participates in the BenQ Group Computex Smart+ exhibition and exhibits smart transportation solutions on the 4th floor of Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, from May 30 to June 2. The booth number is MO619a, and the BenQ Group companies will create a smarter and more sustainable future together.

President Alexander Su said, “Due to future global urbanization and increasing population, city traffic congestion and energy usage will be unresolved issues. DFI has actively deployed smart transportation solutions to upgrade public infrastructure, lower operating costs, and increase energy efficiency, thereby reducing energy shortages, traffic congestion, and other issues created by global urbanization and increasing global population.”

Smart Transportation Embedded Solutions Support Sustainable Cities and Maintain City Safety

DFI’s Smart Transportation Embedded Solutions support road and information security. They have joined VicOne, a vehicle information security company under Trend Micro, as well as IoT system integration company 5GIoTLead Technology, to introduce in-vehicle cybersecurity technology and the 5G Smart Pole Management Platform, which they plan to use for simulations of smart traffic intersections at the booth.

The miniature industrial fanless system EC70A-TGU by DFI is equipped with the 11th generation Intel ® Tiger Lake Core Processor, featuring low power consumption, and the built-in GPU based on the Intel ® Iris ® Xe architecture, which plays the role of edge computing for this solution. The fanless design allows the EC70A-TGU to be light and compact. Its accurate AI judgment also considers performance and real-time responses, making it ideal for handling heavy workloads.

The EC70A-TGU can perform real-time AI calculations and speed up pedestrian recognition, tracking, and video streaming. It can also identify passersby violations and synchronously send the information to the smart pole management platform, providing a real-time visual dashboard and data control to enhance management efficiency.

The latest in-vehicle system VC900-M8M adopts low-power ARM architecture and supports in-vehicle information security software

DFI will launch their newest low-power in-vehicle system, VC900-M8M, with ARM-based NXP i.MX8M CPU. It can support Yocto Linux 2.5 and Android 9.0 operating systems and has a variety of I/O configurations. Additionally, its anti-vibration design and wide operating temperature range allow the vehicle to function even in extreme environments, making the VC900-M8M suitable for various applications.

“Cybersecurity” is the in-vehicle information security software launched by VicOne. It delivers information security protection for the network and backend communication to ensure safety when the connected vehicle and devices communicate. The VC900-M8M has a built-in, high-accuracy 6-axis IMU (sensor), which monitors vehicle and driver behavior to prevent speeding, sudden braking, and collisions. It can also manage abnormal signals and provide real-time warnings.

The all-new high-performance 1.8-inch miniature motherboard PCSF51 debuts for the first time in China with evolved CPU and GPU!

After launching the world’s first high-performance 1.8-inch miniature motherboard GHF51 with AMD Ryzen R1000, DFI introduced the new generation PCSF51 with AMD Ryzen R2000 this year. The CPU and GPU cores have doubled, and the overall performance and graphics computing capability have increased by 50% and 15%, respectively. In addition to keeping the palm-sized miniature design, the PCSF51 product design has also reduced the height of the heat dissipation module by 4mm, delivering a breakthrough for miniature motherboard performance in industrial automation, robotics, edge computing, and visual systems.

Media contact

Chen Eva

Phone : +886-2-2697-2986 ext.3256

Fax : –

eva.chen@dfi.com

