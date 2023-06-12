Lawn Edger Sales to Grow at a 5.5% CAGR by 2033

The market for lawn edgers is anticipated to reach US$ 11.55 billion in 2023 and grow to US$ 19.73 billion over the forecast period of 2023 to 2032, at a CAGR of 5.5%.

It is anticipated that the lawn edger industry will continue to expand quickly as a result of the environment continuing to get better and more people being aware of the value of planting trees.This development is mostly related to customers’ growing propensity for Do-it-Yourself (DIY) initiatives. Consumers are using more and more do-it-yourself gardening techniques, to the point that trimmers and edgers are widely used.

Market Competition:

By collaborating strategically, manufacturers can increase production and meet consumer demand, increasing revenue and market share. It is becoming increasingly common for manufacturers to incorporate eco-friendly materials into their products to develop more reliable, versatile products and provide better insulation.

  • At Equip Expo 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky, Toro introduced several new residential lawn care equipment solutions. The new Flex-Force Power System allows homeowners to take on all their lawn care projects. Besides using its versatile power head to trim, cultivate, edge, and maintain lawns, the 60V Max Attachment Capable system is also compatible with a string trimmer, cultivator, pole saw, and pole hedge trimmer.
  • Greenworks 48V 16-inch Brushless Cordless Electric String Trimmer is on sale for $207.41. Besides the variable speed trigger, this tool is also attachable, which allows it to be used as an edger, pole saw, hedge trimmer, and more. Due to the fact that it is battery-powered, there is no gas or oil required to operate it.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • Ariens
  • Briggs & Stratton
  • Echo
  • Fiskars
  • Husqvarna
  • John Deere
  • MTD
  • Stanley Black & Decker
  • Toro

 Key Segments Profiled in the Lawn Edger Industry Survey:

  • By Product Type
    • Hand-Held Lawn Edger Type
    • Hand-Push Lawn Edger Type
    • Tractor Lawn Edger Type
  • By Mechanism
    • Manual
    • Spade-based
    • Roller-based
    • Hand Shears
    • Motorized
    • Single-wheel lawn edger
    • Multi-wheel lawn edger
  • By Style
    • Stick Edger
    • Rotary Edger
    • Wooden Log Edger
    • Metal Landscape Edger
    • Others
  • By End Use
    • Residential
    • Commercial
  • By Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Specialty Stores
    • Multi-brand Stores
    • Retail Sales
    • Distributor Sales
    • Online
      • E-commerce Websites
      • Company-owned Websites
  • By Region
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa

