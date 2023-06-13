Demand for Food Cultures Market to Surge at a CAGR of 7.2% Through 2027

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The global food cultures market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% between 2019 and 2027. As consumers become increasingly aware about the quality and health benefits of fermented food products, the increase in the demand for food cultures over the coming year is evident. This will surge sales to over the US$ 2.4 Bn mark in the food cultures market by the end of forecast period.

The global food cultures market is dynamic and constantly evolving with market players leveraging innovations in this space to produce cost effective and value added nutritional products. One third of all such food products uses food cultures as an additive. Over the past three years more than 700 new food products have been launched that are based on food culture. This recent shift in consumer preference for products that are value added and probiotic in their attributes has led to their proliferation on food retail shelves. Food culture suppliers are experiencing this change and are aligning their offerings to meet market requirements.

Manufacturers to solidify their Position with Bio-preservation Technologies

The global market for food cultures is highly competitive and is dominated by a number of local and international players who are thriving in a fragmented and unorganized market. In recent years, the consumption of fermented food has grown significantly, giving way to a competitive food cultures industry. Prominent players are emphasizing on bio-preservation technologies to cater to the growing demand of value-added nutritional products across the globe. Most producers of food cultures invest in R&D to market healthy products. In addition, as a part of the inorganic business expansion policy worldwide, acquisition of local players is also increasingly being observed.

The food cultures market is an unorganized market, but growing food consumption in emerging nations is attracting foreign firms to invest in these markets. Leading stakeholders of microbial food culture invest in pioneering R&D to market healthy products. Some of the key developments in the food cultures market are:

In 2019, Chr. Hansen introduced its unique first culture, allowing dairy producers to create naturally sweetened products while reducing added sugar.

In 2019, DuPont launched their culture for plant-based, fermented foods claiming the new ingredient to extend the shelf-life of foods and beverages based on plants and fermented products.

In 2018, Chr. Hansen acquired dairy ingredient supplier Hundsbichler GmbH. With the acquisition, the company is looking forward to expanding its enzyme production and presence in the traditional segments of specialty cheeses.

In 2018, DSM introduced its “Delvo” cheese culture to create the highly specific taste and texture of the Castellano-type cheese. The new culture is formed by coagulants, bulk starts, lipases and cheese-coating solutions.

Eminent Players

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S: Chr. Hansen is a global bioscience company that produces cultures, enzymes, probiotics, and natural colors for the food, beverage, and dietary supplement industries. DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences: DuPont is a leading provider of food ingredients, including cultures and enzymes, that improve the taste, texture, nutritional value, and shelf life of various food products. DSM: DSM is a multinational corporation that produces a wide range of nutritional and specialty ingredients, including food cultures, enzymes, and probiotics. Sacco S.r.l.: Sacco is an Italian company that specializes in the production of starter cultures, probiotics, and ingredients for the dairy industry. CSK Food Enrichment: CSK is a Dutch company known for its innovative food cultures and enzymes, particularly for the dairy industry. Lallemand Inc.: Lallemand is a global supplier of yeast, bacteria, and specialty ingredients for the food, beverage, and healthcare industries, including food cultures for various applications. Bioprox: Bioprox is a French company that develops and produces food cultures for the dairy, cheese, and fermented food industries. Lesaffre: Lesaffre is a global company that specializes in yeast and fermentation products, including food cultures and yeasts for the bakery, brewing, and food industries. Kerry Group: Kerry Group is an Irish multinational food ingredients and flavorings company that offers a wide range of products, including food cultures and enzymes. Novozymes: Novozymes is a Danish biotechnology company that produces enzymes and microorganisms, including food cultures, for various industries, including food and beverages.

Food Cultures Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments-

The global food cultures market is segmented on the basis of type, application, functionality and region.

Type Bacteria

Yeast

Mold Application Dairy & Dairy-Based Products

Wine & Fermented Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Meat and Seafood

Other Applications Functionality Flavoring Agents

Preservative Agents

Texturizing Agents

Others (Coloring Agents, Nutritional Agents, etc.)

