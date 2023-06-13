HIV Clinical Trials Market Product Estimates and Development Opportunities

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 13 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

HIV Clinical Trials Industry Overview

The global HIV clinical trials market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030. The market growth is due to a rise in R&D investment in HIV clinical trials by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increasing drug approvals for HIV, and increasing incidence of HIV in the population. This growth was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the sudden surge in the pandemic resulted in the slow enrollment of trials and a sudden shift in the COVID-19 drug trials.

The government announced stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic that caused disruption and restricted HIV testing and diagnosis, which led to a steep slowdown in referral and treatment for HIV and AIDS. However, from the start of 2021, the increasing prevalence of HIV among people and their inability to be treated due to staying at home will create a large patient pool and lead to the development of new treatment methods to prevent HIV infection. This will lead to the growth of the market.

A large number of non-profit organizations and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing in HIV clinical research industry for its treatment therapies. For instance, in April 2021, non-profit organizations: IAVI and Scripps Research announced that they had completed a phase I clinical trial for a novel vaccine against HIV. In addition, Excision has announced that the FDA has approved its Investigational New Drug (IND) as a treatment to cure chronic HIV, which is called EBT-101.

Numerous drug improvements have occurred in recent years as a result of the increased expenditure on HIV drug research and development. For instance, in December 2021, ViiV Healthcare announced the use of a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted treatment to prevent HIV-1 infection that is acquired sexually, namely Apretude. It is a long-acting injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for the treatment of the disease.

HIV Clinical Trials Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global HIV clinical trials market based on phase, study design, sponsor, and region:

HIV Clinical Trials Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

HIV Clinical Trials Study Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Interventional Studies

Observational Studies

Expanded Access Studies

HIV Clinical Trials Sponsor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Non Profit Organizations

Others

HIV Clinical Trials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

October 2021: Samsung BioLogics collaborated with Enzolytics Inc. This partnership aims to manufacture Anti-HIV and Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Monoclonal Antibody Therapies.

June 2021: Gilead Sciences, Inc. submitted a new drug application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is a long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor that is used for the treatment of HIV-1 infection.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global HIV Clinical Trials Industry include

PPD Inc.

IQVIA Inc.

Parexel International Corporation

ICON plc

Syneos Health

WuXi AppTec

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Bionor Holding AS

Charles River Laboratories

GSK plc.

SGS SA

