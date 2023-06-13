Revenue From The Sales Of Viral Antigens Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 388.1 Billion By 2032-End

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The Viral Antigens Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Viral Antigens demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Viral Antigens market outlook across the globe.

170 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Viral Antigens market

The global viral antigens market is estimated at US$ 175.9 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 8.2% to reach a market size of US$ 388.1 billion by the end of 2032.

Key Companies Profiled

Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Bio Rad Laboratories

Creative Diagnostics

Aalto Bio Reagents

The native antigen company

Meridian bioscience

Inbios

ProSpec-Tany TechnoGene Ltd.

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Viral Antigens market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Competitive Landscape

Prominent viral antigen manufacturers are Microbix Biosystems Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories, Creative Diagnostics, Aalto Bio Reagents, ProSpec-Tany TechnoGene Ltd., The native antigen company, Meridian bioscience, Inbios, Rekom biotech, and Sekbio.

Technological improvements in the biopharmaceutical industry are providing substantial growth prospects for viral antigen suppliers. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on new product launches and product development. Hence, the rise in new product launches and developments, including the introduction of numerous novel recombinant antigens for the growth of antibody tests for COVID-19, will hasten the development of the market.

Apart from organic tactics, key market players are also adopting inorganic growth strategies for business expansion and the generation of a high-revenue share in the market.

In May 2020 , the U.S. FDA issued the EUA to Quidel Corporation for its Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA. It is a new category of test that can quickly detect protein particles on or within the coronavirus. The test is conducted by taking samples from the nasal cavity of patients.

, the U.S. FDA issued the EUA to Quidel Corporation for its Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA. It is a new category of test that can quickly detect protein particles on or within the coronavirus. The test is conducted by taking samples from the nasal cavity of patients. In May 2020, Bio-Rad Laboratories, a U.S.-based developer of high-quality products for the clinical diagnostics market, bagged the EUA approval for its SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test from the U.S. FDA. It is a blood-based test for identifying the antibodies created by the human body in response to COVID-19.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of viral antigens positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Viral Antigens Industry Research

· By Component :

Influenza

Coronavirus

Zika

Ebola

Dengue

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV)

Rotavirus

Epstein-Barr

Hepatitis A-E

Parainfluenza

Measles

Adenovirus

Mumps/Parotitis

Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV)

Others

· By Detection Technique :

ELISA

Immunoassay

Hemagglutination

Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

Immunoperoxidase Staining

Immunofluorescence

Electron Microscopy

Others

· By End User :

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

Diagnostic Centers

Blood Banks

Research Institutes

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & ASEAN

Oceania

MEA

