Closed Blood Sampling Device Sales Are Expected to Reach US$ 135.8 Million by 2032

Global demand for closed blood sampling systems is slated to experience significant growth at 5.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2032, with the market value set to increase from US$ 76.32 Mn in 2022 to US$ 135.83 Mn by the end of 2032.

Demand for closed blood sampling systems depends upon the global factors associated with rising measures by healthcare facilities towards comprehensive surgical care. Surgical care is a prime and essential practice to effectively manage a varied range of health conditions.Increasing cases of injury and wound, malignancy, chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, obstructed labor, and infections, globally, have accelerated demand for safe and efficient blood sampling techniques, thus posing a positive impact on the growth of the closed blood sampling devices market.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent manufacturers of closed blood sampling systems focus on research and development, collaborations, and new product launches, which have emerged as key growth strategies.

In January 2021, Inventis, an Italian company founded in 2005 with its headquarters in Padua, which designs and manufactures advanced audiological diagnostics equipment, announced that it has acquired 100% share capital of Synapsys, a French leader in balance diagnostic systems.

In June 2018, Interacoustics A/S launched a new Micromedical Orion Rotary Chair for enhanced vestibular assessment.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing closed blood sampling products have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Key Segments Covered in Closed Blood Sampling Systems Industry Research:

Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market by Sampling System: Single-line Blood Sampling Systems Double-Line Blood Sampling Systems Triple-Line Blood Sampling Systems Pressure Transducer/ Monitoring Kits Accessories

Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market by Modality: Arm-mounted Sampling Systems Pole-mounted Sampling Systems

Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market by Age Group: Neonatal/Pediatrics Adults

Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market by End User: Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cancer Research Institutes Blood Banks Others

Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market by Region: North America Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market Latin America Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market Europe Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market South Asia Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market East Asia Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market Oceania Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market MEA Closed Blood Sampling Systems Market



