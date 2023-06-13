Worldwide Demand for Automotive Lighting Is Anticipated to Reach US$ 68.2 Billion by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The market for automotive lighting is anticipated to be valued at US$ 36.8 billion in 2022 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% to US$ 68.2 billion by the end of 2032.

By the end of 2022, adoption of LED will likely hold at about 1/4th due to its strong CAGR of 7%. The development of novel lighting solutions has led to a number of changes in the automotive lighting business, most of which are connected. Automotive manufacturers are continually attempting to adapt to the newest trends and technical advancements taking place in the business, therefore automotive lighting solutions have developed in terms of design, size, and application in every vehicle.

Competitive Landscape:

Automotive lighting manufacturers are Osram Licht AG, Hella KgaA Heuck Co. Ltd, Infineon Technologies AG, LG Electronics, Valeo SA, Marelli Magnetti, Hyundai Mobis, Varroc, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH,Andela Products, Inc.

With a sizable number of manufacturers functioning in the market, the automotive lighting market is moderately competitive. Some market participants are concentrating on securing the largest possible market share by introducing the most cutting-edge technology through research & development tactics.

Lighting manufacturers are also doing strategic collaborations with OEMs and maintaining long term relations with these OEMs for future business as well. Many big players are also using mergers & acquisitions as a key strategy for expanding their geographical presence and for more business in terms of revenue like Magnetti Marelli which operates under the name Marelli was acquired by Calsonic Kansei Corporation which is a leading automotive component supplier.

In September 2021, HELLA KGaA introduced a new Modular Lightbar equipped with advanced LED technology for municipal vehicles. This light helps ensure optimum signalling effects as well as homogeneous illumination of the working area

In December 2020, OSRAM Licht AG introduced the Ostune E1608 and E3030 automotive interior lighting, offering a wide color temperature range from 2700 to 6500 K, which are highly energy-efficient

Segmentation of Automotive Lighting Industry Research:

By Application: Front Headlight Fog Light Rear Light Side Light Interior Light

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car Light Commercial Vehicle (LCVs) Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCVs) Electric Vehicles Two Wheelers

By Light Source: Halogen Xenon LED

By Sales Channel: OEM Aftermarket

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



