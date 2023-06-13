North America And Europe eHealth Market Demand, Historical Data & Forecasts 2030

North America And Europe eHealth Industry Overview

The North America and Europe eHealth market size was valued at USD 147.93 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of IoT and technological advances leading to an increase in the desire for mobile technology and the internet and increasing demand for population health management are all pushing factors for the e-health market. Over the projection period, lifestyle-related illnesses such as blood pressure and diabetes are expected to rise. As a result, the growing public awareness of eHealth and the rising acceptance of eHealth among healthcare professionals, together with evidence of the efficacy of adopting this technology, are anticipated to result in significant growth of this industry.

Over the projection period, the COVID-19 influence is projected to drive the market for eHealth solutions. Allscripts Healthcare, for example, has launched a package of COVID-19 solutions for hospitals that address disease-specific requirements inside SunriseTM EHR, Allscripts Care Director, and Parago EHR to reduce screening and monitoring time. These screening steps will help you identify and track patients who have confirmed or suspected coronavirus infection (COVID-19). Proactively identifying individuals at various risk levels for COVID-19 infection can help reduce the transmission of the virus, primarily by assuring adequate care in all healthcare settings and attaining high-quality outcomes.

Almost every country is grappling with the crisis. Most markets are declining as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has harmed a variety of healthcare-related industries. This pandemic is projected to provide future growth prospects for the e-health sector. Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, and Allscripts are among the leading suppliers in the e-health sector. These suppliers have manufacturing facilities distributed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the rest of the world. COVID-19 has also influenced their enterprises. For example, GE Healthcare and Microsoft expanded their established partnership in April 2020 to introduce a cloud-based COVID-19 patient intensive care software for health systems, which will help the e-health sector grow even faster. Furthermore, e-health providers have taken on the duty of giving a global overview of the current e-health solutions.

Rising government initiatives promoting the use of eHealth solutions and services, a surge in the requirement to manage regulatory compliance through the use of e-health solutions, and a lack of healthcare professionals are all driving the global e-health industry forward. Conversely, medical professionals’ reluctance to adopt advanced e-health solutions and the high cost of deployment and maintenance are impeding the market growth. In contrast, the expansion of mHealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring markets and the increased use of e-health solutions in outpatient care facilities are likely to present lucrative growth possibilities for the industry.

The use of electronic health records and e-prescriptions has expanded in recent years and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. These systems rely on interoperable digital platforms to allow the interchange of health operations, and such data is likely to move across borders in the future to improve healthcare administration. For instance, Americans who have flown to India for a vacation receive all their healthcare paperwork and drug prescriptions at an Indian pharmacy. Furthermore, the medical tourism business will benefit from this.

Market Share Insights

October 2021: Allscripts Healthcare, LLC introduced the Allscripts Practice Management platform, which enables the management of real-time schedule data of patients who visit the hospital.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the North America And Europe eHealth market include

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

IBM

Siemens Healthineers

Epic Systems Corporation

Hexoskin

Chronolife SAS

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Apple Inc.

WHOOP

Silvertree

HealthWatch Ltd.

Athos

Biodevices SA

Emglare

GetEnflux

Bioserenity

AiQ

Medtronic

Team PRO

Sensori

Supa

