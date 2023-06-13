Gamma Knife Market Share, Outlook and Competitive Insights 2030

Gamma Knife Industry Overview

The global gamma knife market size was valued at USD 364.6 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and brain tumors, rapid adoption of gamma knife surgeries as an effective treatment option, continuous technological advancements, and evolution of minimally invasive surgery options are expected to fuel the market growth. However, higher costs of treatments and installation of machinery, fluctuating reimbursement rates, and a dearth of skilled professionals are factors expected to hamper the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted radiology practices across the globe. A 50% reduction in elective surgeries was witnessed within the first month of the pandemic. Hospitals are mainly focusing on tackling COVID-19 cases, which minimized their capacity to undertake critical radiotherapy operations. Reduction in raw material production, halt in logistics, reduced sales of newer systems, and national lockdowns were other reasons for the drop in market size in 2020.

The global burden of neurological disorders is measured by the absolute number of Disability-adjusted Life Years (DALYs), which continues to increase. The prevalence of major neurological disorders is increasing owing to the rising geriatric population. According to the American Cancer Society, brain tumor is considered the 8th most common type of cancer and the 3rd most common cause of cancer deaths in the age group of 40 and above. As the population is aging and growing, the demand for treatment and rehabilitation for neurological diseases is expected to increase significantly, hence positively impacting the growth of the market.

Gamma knife surgery is a computer-guided treatment, which is painless and used to deliver strong focused radiation beams to treat brain tumors and lesions, arteriovenous malformations, acoustic neuroma, tremors, and trigeminal neuralgia. For instance, Leksell Gamma Knife Icon, by a key market player Elekta AB (publ), uses single or fractionated frame-based or frameless treatments with more precision and accuracy for brain tumors, cancer, and other neurological diseases.

Market Share Insights

May 2020: Elekta launched Leksell Gamma Knife Lightning, which was the only fully integrated automated treatment planning solution for gamma knives that enables plan-optimization based on parameters such as beam on-time constraints.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global gamma knife market include

Elekta AB

Varian Medical Systems

Huiheng Medical, Inc.

MASEP Medical Science Technology Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Akesis Inc.

