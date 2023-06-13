Powerful Growth Expected in Hand Tools and Accessories Market as Demand Surges

The global hand tools and accessories market is anticipated to hit US$ 29 billion by 2033, advancing at 3.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, as per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

A hand tool is any tool that is powered by the user’s hands rather than a motor. Hand tools are used for a variety of mechanical operations such as drilling, cutting, carving, etc.

The growing number of construction activities as well as the increasing requirement for repair and maintenance activities across establishments are primarily driving the demand for hand tools and accessories. This has been bolstered further by rising urbanization, particularly in developing countries, and the enactment of different policies by governments in various nations favoring infrastructure development, such as airports, roads, and energy utilities.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global hand tools and accessories market is valued at US$ 20 billion in 2023.

Worldwide sales of hand tools and accessories are projected to reach US$ 29 billion by 2033.

The global market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to evolve at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The United States market was valued at US$ 4.7 billion in 2021.

Key Segments of Hand Tools and Accessories Industry Research

By Product Type : Wrenches Pliers Screw Drivers Hammers Cable Cutters Others

By Sales Channel : Online Offline

By End User : DIY Commercial Industrial

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Winning Strategy

Several major manufacturers are concentrating on the development of innovative hand tools and accessories.

Klein Tools, Inc. released two new adjustable-length screwdrivers in November 2021 that work as multi-bit screwdrivers and impact driver attachments, featuring onboard bit storage and optimum control.

Snap-on Incorporated acquired AutoCrib, Inc. in September 2021. The company is a market leader in designing, manufacturing, and distributing tools and asset controls. This acquisition broadens Snap-on Incorporated’s existing tool control offerings to users in a variety of industries.

Apex Tool Group LLC, under its GEARWRENCH brand, unveiled a 90-tooth ratchet in February 2021, which is sturdier and more comfortable in the hands of expert mechanics.

Key companies in Hand Tools and Accessories Market:

Apex Tool Group

Klein Tools Inc

Channellock Inc

Greenlee

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd

Gray Tools Canada Inc

Ideal Industries, Inc

Ningbo Great Wall Precision Industrial Co., Ltd

Irwin Tools

Emerson Electric Co, J.K. Files (India) Limited

Kennametal Inc

Stanley Black & Decker

Leatherman Tool Group, Inc

Pilana Tools Group

Snap-On Incorporated

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

Wera Tools

