Worldwide Demand For The Calcium Silicate Boards Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 1.2 Billion By 2032-End

The Calcium Silicate Boards Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Calcium Silicate Boards demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Calcium Silicate Boards market outlook across the globe.

170 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Calcium Silicate Boards market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments

The global calcium silicate boards market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 851.1 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.2% to reach US$ 1.2 billion by the end of 2032.

Key Companies Profiled

A & A Material Corporation

BNZ Materials

Calderys

Calsitherm

ETEX Group

Guangdong New Element Building Materials Co., Ltd

IMS

Insulcon

Japanese Insulation Co. Ltd

Johns Manville

Kingtec Materials

Laizhou Mingfa Insulating Materials Co. Ltd.

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Calcium Silicate Boards market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers are A & A Material Corporation, BNZ Materials, Calderys, Calsitherm, ETEX Group, Guangdong New Element Building Materials Co., Ltd, IMS, Insulcon, Japanese Insulation Co. Ltd, Johns Manville, Kingtec Materials, Laizhou Mingfa Insulating Materials Co. Ltd., Nichias Corp, and others.

Global players operating in the market space are focusing to anchor their presence across highly demanding end-use areas due to frequent demand for the CSB from petrochemical, chemical, and steel industries. Investment towards reducing the cost of the product and collaboration with the consumers to ensure long-run financial stability remains the priorities of firms.

In May 2022, Ramco industries announced a new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, India that has a production capacity of 11.5 Mn sq. meters for calcium silicate boards and tiles.

In March 2021, Tenmat launched their new high-temperature board H1000 which has higher strength, good machinability, and can withstand high temperatures.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of calcium silicate boards positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Calcium Silicate Boards Industry Research

· By Board Size :

1000 X 500 mm

1200 x 2500 mm

2400 x 1220 mm

Others

· By Application :

Climate Boards

Pipe Section

Equipment Insulation

Fire Protection

Chimneys

· By End Use :

Petrochemical Industry

Furnaces

Steel Industry

Glass Industry

Aluminum Industry

Cement Industry

Marine Industry

Building & Construction Industry

Others

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

